Apple faces trial in Paris in June 2027 for alleged planned obsolescence. Prosecutors claim the company blocked iPhone repairs outside official shops, affecting devices from November 2021 to July 2024.

Apple will stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of organizing the planned obsolescence of various iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets. A source close to the case told AFP on November 17 that the US tech giant faces these serious charges in a landmark legal proceeding.

Trial Date and Core Obstruction Charges

The specific trial date is set for June 2027, marking a significant milestone in the legal battle against the multinational corporation. French prosecutors have brought charges against Apple for obstructing repair and refurbishment activities, a move described as unprecedented by the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence.

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The case specifically covers alleged infractions involving repairs from November 2021 to July 2024. This timeline indicates that the accused practices spanned more than two and a half years, affecting a wide range of iPhone models during this period.

Prosecutors argue that the company deliberately configured its smartphone software to make it impossible to repair or refurbish devices outside its authorized network. The primary allegation is that these technical barriers were designed to force consumers into using official services, thereby increasing the revenue of the multinational.

Role of Stop Planned Obsolescence Group

The legal action was initiated following a formal complaint filed by the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence on December 7, 2022. This organization welcomed the prosecutors' decision to take action, viewing it as a direct response to their allegations regarding anti-competitive repair practices.

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Stop Planned Obsolescence has been advocating against the industry-standard practice of planned obsolescence for years. Their complaint triggered the current investigation, which accuses Apple of techniques used by manufacturers to deliberately shorten the lifespan of electronic devices.

The group contends that these methods encourage consumers to discard old products and purchase new ones more quickly. Their involvement highlights the growing scrutiny facing major technology companies over their control of product repairability and the environmental impact of frequent device replacements.

Financial Impact and Revenue Motives

Apple is accused of using these restrictions to boost sales of its flagship product and increase overall revenue. The company generates more than US$400 billion in annual revenue, which is approximately S$515.27 billion, with about half of that amount derived from iPhone sales.

The alleged strategy aims to capture a larger share of the post-purchase market by limiting third-party repair options. By making unofficial repairs technically difficult or impossible, the company can direct more customers toward its own high-margin service offerings and new device purchases.

This financial incentive is central to the prosecution's argument that the software configurations were not merely security measures but deliberate tools to extend product life cycles artificially. The scale of Apple's revenue underscores the potential financial stakes involved in this legal challenge.

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Implications for Consumers and Repair Market

The outcome of this trial could significantly impact the global repair market and consumer rights regarding electronic devices. If found guilty, Apple may face precedents that require manufacturers to allow independent repair services for their products.

For consumers, the case highlights the difficulties in maintaining devices purchased from major brands. The accusation that software locks were used to prevent refurbishment suggests a systemic approach to limiting the secondary market for used iPhones.

As the case moves toward its June 2027 trial date, stakeholders including repair shops, consumers, and environmental groups are closely watching the proceedings. The ruling will determine whether planned obsolescence tactics constitute illegal obstruction under French law.

Future Legal and Regulatory Precedents

This case sets a critical precedent for how tech giants are held accountable for product lifespan management. The charges of obstructing repair and refurbishment challenge the traditional business models of planned obsolescence employed by many electronics manufacturers.

Regulators and consumer protection agencies may use this trial as a benchmark for future investigations into anti-repair practices. The specific dates from November 2021 to July 2024 provide a clear window for assessing the extent of these alleged practices.

The trial will also examine whether Apple's actions constitute a violation of consumer rights to repair their own property. The proceedings will likely influence global discussions on right-to-repair legislation and corporate responsibility in the technology sector.