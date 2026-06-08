Apple Unveils Major Siri Upgrade, Enhances Parental Controls, and Speeds Up AI Efforts

At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced Siri AI, a version of its voice assistant capable of analyzing screen content and retrieving web information. The company also revealed new iOS and MacOS versions, robust parental controls, and a cautious yet accelerating approach to AI development.

Apple has unveiled a significant upgrade to its voice assistant , Siri, at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ) held in Cupertino, California. The new version, dubbed 'Siri AI', is designed to analyze the content on the user's device screen and retrieve additional information from the web, marking a substantial leap forward for the assistant.

Siri AI will also have its own dedicated app and will possess 'broad world knowledge', allowing it to provide more detailed responses to user queries. A notable feature is the ability to reference previous Siri conversations and retrieve information like a friend's address, even if it wasn't formally saved.

Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi, emphasized the importance of AI being centered around the user and their needs, integrating it deeply into daily products, grounding it in personal context, and designing it with privacy in mind. Federighi also cautioned against the reckless pursuit of AI, urging responsible development that prioritizes the well-being of users. In other announcements, Apple revealed that its new iOS 27 operating system will be compatible with iPhone 11 models and beyond.

The next version of MacOS will be named 'Golden Gate'. Apple is also introducing robust parental controls, including default access restrictions to certain apps and a 'ask to browse' feature that requires children to seek permission for every new website visit. The company is also enhancing its image processing capabilities to blur, by default, images of gore in messaging apps and alert parents.

Apple is collaborating with the American Academy of Pediatrics to create a guide for parents to establish healthy digital habits for their children. Apple's approach to AI has been cautious, with a focus on partnerships and tight control over its software and user data.

However, the company is now accelerating its efforts, with financial chief Kevan Parekh signaling a shift away from the longtime goal of returning spare cash directly to shareholders. Apple's advantage lies in its powerful chips in phones and laptops, which can run AI agents without additional cost, and its vast trove of personal data sitting on iPhones





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