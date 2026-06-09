Apple Unveils Siri AI and Expands Apple Intelligence with New Privacy-Focused Features

At its WWDC 2026, Apple launched a major overhaul of Siri with Siri AI, powered by Apple Intelligence. The update brings enhanced conversational abilities, cross-device continuity via a new app, and deep integration across system apps for tasks like summarization and natural language commands. Privacy remains central, with on-device and private cloud processing. The company also announced new child safety tools, advanced photo editing and generation capabilities, and expanded Liquid Glass customization options.

Apple has launched a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features and services under the banner of Apple Intelligence , marking a significant evolution of its ecosystem. The centerpiece is Siri AI, a newly overhauled version of the voice assistant that integrates deeply with Apple Intelligence .

This next-generation Siri is designed to understand personal context, analyse on-screen content, perform web searches, interpret images, and execute tasks across various applications. A key advancement is its enhanced conversational ability, allowing users to refer back to previous interactions and engage in extended, multi-turn dialogues. To support this, a dedicated Siri app will be introduced, enabling users to revisit conversations from any device and access integrated visual intelligence and writing tools.

The rollout will begin with a beta version later this year, though availability will be initially restricted in the European Union and China as Apple addresses regional regulatory requirements. Apple Intelligence itself is built on the company's updated Apple Foundation Models, developed in collaboration with Google's Gemini technology. These models operate both on-device and via Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure to deliver improved capabilities in reasoning, image understanding, and image generation.

A cornerstone of this initiative is a strong privacy-first stance; Apple states that user data processed through Apple Intelligence is not stored by the company and remains inaccessible to it. The intelligence is being woven into core system applications including Safari, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Phone. In Safari, this enables automatic tab organization and webpage monitoring. In Messages and Mail, it provides contextual assistance.

Calendar gains natural-language event creation, and Phone offers help during calls. The Home and Shortcuts apps are also receiving Apple Intelligence, introducing features like AI-generated summaries of security camera footage, natural-language search for recorded clips, and the ability to create automations via simple text prompts. Beyond AI, Apple announced a slate of other updates focusing on safety and customization. A new generation of enhanced child accounts introduces automatic, age-based safeguards.

These include restrictions on adult websites, limits to age-appropriate media and App Store content, and the option for parents to permit only approved applications. A novel "Ask to Browse" feature requires children to request parental approval before accessing new websites. The existing Communication Safety system is expanded to warn children and automatically blur images and videos containing gore or violent content, complementing earlier protections against nudity.

Parents additionally gain more granular controls, such as setting schedules for app access, managing screen-time allowances, and monitoring device usage. In the creative domain, Apple revamped its Image Playground to generate photorealistic images from text prompts, transform existing photos into different artistic styles, and create images using people from a user's photo library. The company also rolled out new AI-powered photo editing tools.

These include an upgraded Cleanup feature for removing unwanted objects, an Extend tool that intelligently expands image boundaries, and Spatial Reframing, which allows users to adjust a photo's composition and perspective after capture, effectively changing the camera's viewpoint. Finally, Apple expanded customization for its Liquid Glass design language. Users will gain new controls to adjust the appearance of this visual effect.

The company also redesigned app icons by adding additional Liquid Glass layers, which it claims will make them appear sharper, more defined, and visually distinctive across the system





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