Applied Materials to Create 1,000 New Jobs in Singapore

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that Applied Materials will create 1,000 new jobs in Singapore as it expands its manufacturing and research operations to support a growing global demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The new roles are 'good jobs' that will allow Singaporeans to work on frontier technologies and gain exposure to global operations, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks at the launch of Applied Materials' new campus in Tampines on Jun 10, 2026. (Photo: Economic Development Board)Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. Applied Materials expects to create 1,000 new jobs in Singapore over the next few years as it expands its manufacturing and research operations to support a growing global demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the opening of Applied's new manufacturing facility at Tampines Industrial Crescent on Wednesday (Jun 10), Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said he is heartened that the company is investing in people. Applied’s expansion will create 1,000 new jobs across manufacturing, R&D, headquarters and field services, he said. The new roles are 'good jobs', said Mr Gan, adding that they will allow Singaporeans to work on frontier technologies and gain exposure to global operations.

Mr Gan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, also said that Applied is scaling its internship programme to 100 placements annually by 2027. In a news release on Wednesday, Applied said that the new US$500 million (S$600 million) facility more than doubles its advanced cleanroom capacity in Singapore and will support the global build-out of AI infrastructure.

The new facility is already operating at volume production and is focused on serving chipmakers that are expanding production to meet increasing AI-driven demand, the company said. It features autonomous assembly and testing systems, AI-assisted quality inspection and augmented and virtual reality tools to support technician training and precision maintenance operations.

‘AI is transforming every industry, creating unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductors’, said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied. ‘Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applied’s ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster. ’ The opening ceremony of Applied Materials’ manufacturing facility at Tampines Industrial Crescent on Jun 10, 2026.

(Photo: Applied Materials) In his speech, Mr Gan said that AI is driving a sharp increase in demand for computing power and semiconductor performance.

‘They will need reliable bases where they can anchor critical activities, access strong talent, integrate with deep ecosystems, and invest with confidence for the long term’, he said. Singapore must sharpen its value proposition by going beyond being an open, connected and efficient hub, said Mr Gan. It must be a ‘trusted, innovative and resilient base for companies to grow from, especially in fast-growing sectors such as semiconductors’.

He also noted Singapore’s strong ecosystem across wafer fabrication, semiconductor equipment, advanced packaging, IC design, speciality chemicals, precision engineering and research and innovation, developed over the past five decades. Mr Gan added: ‘To stay relevant, we must strengthen our leadership in areas where we can make a meaningful impact, and where our capabilities are difficult to replicate.

’ Singapore will do this by attracting and anchoring new investments and capabilities, transforming existing operations and by entrenching investments deeply into its ecosystem, he said.

‘When a leading global company like Applied deepens its presence here, it creates opportunities for local suppliers, strengthens our advanced manufacturing base, and helps Singapore-based companies plug into global value chains’, Mr Gan said. ‘With this new facility, I hope to see even more local and global suppliers grow alongside Applied, and add depth to Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem.





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