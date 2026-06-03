Arcc Spaces Unveils Biophilic Co-Working Design at Bank of Singapore Centre

Arcc Spaces partners with The Afternaut Group for a nature-inspired co-working space opening in July 2026 at 63 Market Street, featuring biophilic design to counter digital fatigue and foster community.

Singapore-based design firm The Afternaut Group has been appointed by Arcc Spaces to design its newest co-working space at the Bank of Singapore Centre, located at 63 Market Street, with an opening scheduled for July 2026.

The project will occupy levels five, six, and seven of the building, spanning approximately 25,782 square feet and accommodating over 300 members. According to an announcement made on Tuesday, June 2, this venture is described as Arcc Spaces' most design-forward initiative to date. This collaboration marks the fifth joint effort between the two firms, following previous projects such as The Co. at Duxton and Arcc Spaces at One Marina Boulevard (OMB).

The design concept centers on biophilia-the love of nature-and aims to provide relief from the demands of screen-heavy, notification-dense workdays. The space will incorporate greenery both indoors and outdoors, a curated collection of experiences tailored to various working modes, and nature-inspired elements intended to foster a calming connection to the natural environment. Arcc Spaces CEO Justin Chen emphasized that the partnership with The Afternaut Group represents a true co-authorship, with each project evolving in response to changes in work culture.

In an era dominated by AI and digital saturation, and following years of remote work, people are increasingly seeking offices that offer real human connection, presence, and a meaningful reason to commute. The Bank of Singapore Centre project is designed specifically to address these needs.

Gwen Tan, Design Principal at The Afternaut Group, noted that each collaboration with Arcc Spaces has challenged them to explore new expressions of how people connect to workspaces-from the soulful creativity of a shophouse to the precision of a five-star hotel. For this project, the team has chosen to design inwardly, creating spaces that encourage slowing down, engaging with material textures, and elevating the overall office experience. She described this exploration as both meaningful and highly anticipated





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Co-Working Space Biophilic Design The Afternaut Group Arcc Spaces Bank Of Singapore Centre Singapore Real Estate Workplace Wellness Flexible Workspace Interior Design

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