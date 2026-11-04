One in four Singapore residents report no religious affiliation, survey finds

The General Household Survey 2025 shows non-affiliation rose to one in four, while a Pew report finds almost nine in 10 Singapore adults still believe in God or unseen beings. A podcast episode examines what this means for religious institutions and alternative spiritual practices.

More Singapore residents report having no religious affiliation, rising from one in five in 2020 to one in four in 2025. That finding comes from the Department of Statistics latest General Household Survey 2025.

At the same time, a separate report by US-based think tank Pew Research found that almost nine in 10 Singapore adults surveyed still believe in God or unseen beings. That share is higher than in other South-east Asian countries such as Cambodia and Thailand. The two findings frame a question now being asked in Singapore, one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world. Is the growth in non-affiliation a cause for concern?

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Podcast Examines Singapore Religious Change

And what does religion do for us today? In a new podcast episode, host Zachary Lim speaks with Dr Melvin Tay, a research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies. Together they examine the changing religious landscape in Singapore. They also discuss whether religious institutions are losing relevance.

Another strand of the conversation looks at the implications of alternative spiritual practices gaining traction among young people. The episode covers a wide set of themes. Highlights include changes in perception of religion over time, covered at 1:35, and the shift away from institutionalised religion at 5:54. At 10:36 the discussion turns to the changing modality of engaging with faith.

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At 16:00 it looks at how Singapore fast pace of life affects religious affiliation. Young residents and their need for tangible benefits from religious experiences are discussed at 18:32. The global push towards secularisation follows at 20:27. At 26:23 the conversation asks whether Singapore religious diversity is in jeopardy.

The emergence of alternative divination and spiritual avenues in Singapore is covered at 29:41. Morality, healing, and community beyond institutionalised religions are examined at 37:37. The final highlight, at 46:55, returns to whether increasing non-affiliation to religion is a cause for concern. The episode places Singapore figures alongside global trends.

It notes that secularisation is a push seen in many societies, even as belief in God or unseen beings remains high locally. Dr Melvin Tay, a research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, brings an academic perspective to the data. The discussion weighs what the numbers mean for religious institutions and for the wider community. Non-affiliation does not automatically mean no belief.

Alternative Practices And Spiritual Needs

The Pew finding suggests that many who report no religious affiliation may still hold spiritual beliefs or engage with unseen beings. Younger residents appear to be seeking tangible benefits from religious experiences. Some are turning to alternative divination and spiritual avenues rather than formal institutions. The episode also considers community, morality and healing as needs that religious groups have traditionally met.

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It asks whether those needs can be met outside institutionalised religion. Singapore fast pace of life is raised as one factor in changing affiliation. The conversation links daily pressures to how residents engage with faith and religious groups. The question of religious diversity is central.

Singapore is widely described as one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world, and the shift in affiliation could affect that balance. Readers can listen to the full episode for the complete discussion. The highlights above offer timestamps for each major segment. Beyond the headline numbers, the data points to a more complex picture.

Affiliation Decline And Persistent Belief

Affiliation is falling even as belief in God or unseen beings remains high across the surveyed population. That gap is what the podcast explores, from institutional religion to alternative practices. It asks what religion does for people today and whether institutions are losing relevance. The survey figure of one in four without religious affiliation in 2025 is up from one in five in 2020.

The Pew report adds that almost nine in 10 Singapore adults surveyed still believe in God or unseen beings. Those two findings sit at the centre of the conversation with Dr Melvin Tay. The episode examines the changing religious landscape and its implications for Singapore.