Straits Times launches Screens Down, Look Up podcast on children and screens

The Straits Times has launched a five-episode podcast series, Screens Down, Look Up, to help parents navigate digital parenting. It follows a survey of 51 parents in November 2025.

The Straits Times has launched a new five-episode podcast series, Screens Down, Look Up, to help parents navigate the challenges of raising children in a world of devices.

The series launched on Nov 2 and will run every Monday from Nov 2 to Nov 30. The podcast grew out of a survey of 51 parents in November 2025, conducted ahead of a year-long Straits Times series on children and screens. The responses showed that the issues went far beyond setting screen-time limits. Parents held different views on how best to protect children in a digital world.

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Parent Views on Children and Screens

Some wanted stricter regulations, while others favoured a more flexible, balanced approach. But many agreed that more honest, nuanced conversations about these challenges were missing. Those parents suggested a podcast as a way to have those conversations. That suggestion became the starting point for Screens Down, Look Up.

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A podcast, not bound by a word count, would allow space for deeper and more empathetic dialogue, the team behind the series said. It could also capture the complexities of parental guilt and emotions, and the practical wisdom from lived experiences that written stories may miss. The series is not intended to lecture listeners about the harms of excessive screen use, or to dole out advice on setting more rules.

Instead, it aims to give room to the conversations and realities of raising children in a world that is always plugged in. What parents need is not another set of dos and don'ts, but a space to explore the grey areas of digital parenting. The podcast seeks to unpack and challenge conventional ideas about screens, rather than repeat familiar advice about why devices are bad.

Honest Conversations on Digital Parenting

Through chats with fellow parents, experts and young people, the series explores what the science says about kids and screens. It also considers opposing perspectives about managing device usage. The goal is to hold honest and relatable conversations about what modern childhood looks like. In short, the series caters to the parent looking for more meaningful connection, more real-world play, and fewer screen battles at home.

Brainstorming sessions for the episodes made another thing clear. Screen use is not a standalone parenting problem. It is intertwined with other aspects of family life. It impacts parenting styles, how children learn and play, their behaviour and how they regulate emotions, and family relationships.

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Deeper Issues Beyond Technology

The questions surrounding screens are rarely just about technology. They are also about trust, independence, boundaries and the kind of childhood we want our children to have. The series aims to address those deeper issues alongside practical device management. The questions many parents grapple with include how much screen time is too much, when a child should get their first phone, and how to get children to put down their devices when adults struggle to do the same.

Many parents face these questions without clear answers. The Straits Times hopes listeners will come away with a better understanding of screens and children, some practical ideas to try at home, and perhaps a little more confidence in making choices that work for their families. Parenting in a world of screens can sometimes feel like navigating uncharted territory. The message of the series is that parents do not need to figure it out alone.

Screens Down, Look Up is a limited series that will be released every Monday from Nov 2 to Nov 30. Listeners can follow the series on its dedicated channel.