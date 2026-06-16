Argentina and France Launch 2026 World Cup Campaigns with Star Power and High Stakes

The 2026 FIFA World Cup commences with defending champion Argentina and finalist France opening their Group stage matches. Argentina faces Algeria with Lionel Messi fit and ready, while France aims to avoid a repeat of its 2002 opening-day loss to Senegal. Norway's Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut, Cape Verde stun Spain, Iran battles logistical nightmares, and Belgium salvage a draw against Egypt.

Argentina and France , the two finalists from the 2014 World Cup, begin their 2026 campaigns on June 16. Argentina , the defending champion after its penalty shootout victory over France in Doha, faces Algeria in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi, set for his sixth World Cup, is deemed fit by coach Lionel Scaloni despite a recent hamstring injury. Messi showcased his readiness by scoring in a warm-up against Iceland. Teammates Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Senesi praised Messi's competitive drive and influence.

Meanwhile, France, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise, opens against Senegal in New Jersey. Coach Didier Deschamps emphasized the importance of a strong start while cautioning about the emotional challenges of the opening match. France seeks redemption after a 2002 group-stage exit following an opening loss to Senegal. Erling Haaland debuts for Norway against Iraq, aiming to make an impact after a stellar season.

Norway's coach Stale Solbakken expressed ambition beyond mere qualification. In other group action, Cape Verde, a debutant, stunned Spain. Iran started with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, with coach Amir Ghalenoei labeling his team the "most oppressed" due to logistical turmoil stemming from diplomatic tensions. In Seattle, Egypt led Belgium until an own goal gifted Belgium a point after Romelu Lukaku's introduction





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Argentina France Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe 2026 World Cup Algeria Senegal Erling Haaland Norway Cape Verde Iran Belgium Egypt

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