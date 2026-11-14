Argentina Defeats Italy 19-14 in Nations Championship Thriller

Argentina secures 19-14 victory over Italy in Nations Championship, ending hosts' winless streak with five straight losses as visitors claim their tenth consecutive triumph over the Italians.

Argentina defeated Italy 19-14 in a Nations Championship match played on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Genoa, Italy. The result condemns the host nation to their fifth consecutive loss in the competition. The visiting team secured their second victory of the tournament and reached eleven points, positioning them third in the Southern Hemisphere standings.

Match Timeline And Key Scoring Moments

Italy established an early advantage through a try scored by Monty Ioane. Tommaso Allan successfully converted the kick to put the hosts ahead at the start of the contest. Argentina responded by leveling the score just before halftime. Hooker Bautista Bernasconi crossed the line for a try, which Tomas Albornoz converted to equalize the match heading into the break.

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Argentina took control of the game in the second half. Rodrigo Isgro scored a try in the fifty-fifth minute to give the visitors the lead. Five minutes later, Mateo Carreras extended Argentina's advantage with another try. Tomas Albornoz converted the second attempt, solidifying the visitors' momentum and forcing Italy to chase the game from behind.

Stakeholder Reactions And Historical Context

A penalty try awarded to Italy set up a dramatic finish to the match. Despite the late surge, Argentina held on to win. This victory marks the tenth straight win for Argentina over the Italians in their historical head-to-head record. The result underscores the dominant form of the South American side against their European rivals in recent years.

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Tommaso Allan was the primary kicker for Italy throughout the match. The Italian squad struggled to maintain possession and quality under the pressure applied by the Argentine defense. The match was described as being short on quality and high on errors, reflecting the turbulent nature of the contest played in Genoa.

Standings Impact And Future Implications

Italy earned a losing bonus point, which marks their first of the competition. Despite this consolation, the loss ensures they will finish at the bottom of the Northern Hemisphere group. The defeat represents a significant hurdle for the Italian team as they conclude their campaign in this iteration of the tournament.

Argentina is now three points ahead of Australia in the Southern Hemisphere standings. Australia is scheduled to play against Scotland on Sunday. The current points total places Argentina in a strong position within their regional group. The victory provides momentum for the national team as they look to maintain their upward trajectory in international rugby competitions.