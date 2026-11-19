Argentina captain Julian Montoya returns to the starting lineup for the Six Nations clash against France in Paris, marking seven changes to the squad under coach Felipe Contepomi.

Argentina captain Julian Montoya has been reinstated to the starting lineup for the upcoming international rugby union fixture against France. Head coach Felipe Contepomi announced seven changes to the squad on Thursday, preparing the national team for the Saturday clash at the Stade de France in Paris. The announcement marks a significant shift in the squad composition ahead of this critical Six Nations Championship match.

Julian Montoya Replaces Injured Bautista Bernasconi

Montoya returns to the starting scrum-half position after being ruled out of the previous weekend's victory over Italy. The captain suffered a concussion during the 45-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin the week prior, which sidelined him from the 19-14 win against Italy. He directly replaces Bautista Bernasconi, who has been removed from the national team pool due to an injury sustained during the match in Genoa. Bernasconi has since returned to his club team to continue his recovery.

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Major Shake-Up in the Loose Forward Pack

The back row has undergone significant restructuring to enhance the team's dynamism and defensive capability. Juan Martin Gonzalez returns to the starting lineup, replacing veteran Pablo Matera at the blindside flanker position. This strategic move allows for a more aggressive forward pack. Juan Martin Scelzo shifts from the back of the scrum to the open side flanker role, creating a more balanced engine room.

Facundo Isa has been elevated to the number eight jersey, further strengthening the forward options. Tomas Lavanini enters the second row to replace Pedro Rubiolo, who is demoted to the replacements' bench. This change in the tight five aims to provide better stability around the set pieces while maintaining physical dominance in the forward exchanges. Pablo Matera will remain on the bench as a powerful impact substitute.

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Backline Adjustments for Attacking Threat

The backline features several adjustments designed to exploit defensive gaps against the French defense. Ignacio Mendy will take the starting left wing position, replacing Mateo Carreras. His pace and ability to break the line are expected to challenge the French fullback and wingers. In the midfield, Lucio Cinti starts at outside center, taking over from Justo Piccardo. This pairing aims to increase the speed of ball delivery and increase the overall attacking width of the team.

Bautista Delguy returns to the right wing, while Rodrigo Isgro moves back to the substitutes' bench. This positional shuffle allows Geronimo Prisciantelli to start at fullback. Prisciantelli's experience and defensive reliability are crucial for covering the backline and supporting the wingers. The combination of Prisciantelli, Delguy, and Mendy creates a potent attacking trio capable of stretching the French defensive structure across the width of the pitch.

Standings and Strategic Implications for Six Nations

Argentina currently sits in third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings of the Six Nations Championship. The team holds a slender two-point advantage over Australia, making every match in the tournament critically important for their final ranking. The victory against Italy has provided a momentum boost, but the team must maintain this form to secure a strong position for the remainder of the competition. The strategic changes made by Contepomi reflect the need for adaptability against top-tier opponents like France.

The match in Paris will serve as a litmus test for the new starting XV. The integration of Gonzalez, Isa, and Lavanini into the forwards, combined with the backline adjustments, presents a clear tactical shift. Argentina will look to leverage the experience of captain Julian Montoya and the speed of the new backline to secure a victory. The outcome will not only impact the tournament standings but also influence the team's confidence heading into future fixtures.

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Argentina's squad selection demonstrates a balance between experience and fresh energy. With Montoya back in the fold and key players returning from injury, the team is aiming for a cohesive performance. The challenge for Contepomi will be to ensure that the seven changes do not disrupt the team's overall rhythm and defensive structure. The stakes are high, and the margin for error is slim given the tight points gap with Australia.

The upcoming clash against France in Paris is a pivotal moment for the Pumas. The return of Julian Montoya provides a leadership anchor in the heart of the scrum. The tactical adjustments in the forward pack and backline suggest a proactive approach to the game. Argentina will need to execute with precision and discipline to overcome a formidable French side at the Stade de France.