Argentina Rugby Squad Updates Ahead of Italy Clash in Nations Championship

Julián Montoya faces concussion ruling for Argentina vs Italy. Tobías Wade and Facundo Isa join the squad as the Pumas prepare for crucial Nations Championship match.

Argentina captain Julián Montoya is currently in danger of missing the upcoming Nations Championship clash against Italy on Saturday following a head injury sustained during last week's match. Argentine Rugby Union officials confirmed on Tuesday that the flanker suffered a concussion which has raised significant concerns about his availability for the critical fixture in Genoa.

The Pumas have faced a series of setbacks leading up to this weekend's game, compounding the pressure on the squad as they prepare to face a determined Italian side. The injury to Montoya occurred after he was forced to leave the pitch during a difficult 42-12 defeat to Ireland in Dublin last Friday, marking a low point in their recent international campaign.

Also read England secure record bonus-point victory over Australia in Nations Championship

Squad Injury Crisis and Replacements

Argentina has suffered another significant blow on the injury front, with winger Juan Cruz Mallía spraining his right knee during the same period. This latest injury leaves the team severely short at fullback, a position that was already weakened by the absence of Santiago Carreras and Benjamín Elizaldi due to prior injuries.

To address these urgent personnel shortages, the Argentine Rugby Union has called up uncapped twenty-seven-year-old Tobías Wade to join the squad as a direct replacement for Mallía. This move aims to bolster the backline options available to the coaching staff as they navigate the depleted roster.

Advertisement

In addition to the changes at the back, the front row has seen adjustments with uncapped prop Matías Medrano replacing Rodrigo Martínez in the squad. These personnel changes reflect the extensive challenges the team faces in building a competitive lineup for the upcoming international weekend clash.

Facundo Bosch and Facundo Isa Return

Experienced forward Bautista Bernasconi and Facundo Bosch have been added to the squad to provide cover for the potential absence of captain Montoya. This inclusion is particularly notable for Bosch, who won his last cap for the national team five years ago, bringing valuable experience to the prop positions.

Furthermore, number eight Facundo Isa has returned to the national camp after being released to play for Pau in the French Top 14 last weekend. His return adds depth to the forward pack and provides the coaching team with additional options for the pivotal midfield battle against Italy.

Training Logistics and Match Preparation

The Argentina national rugby team is currently conducting training sessions in Parma, Italy, as they prepare for the high-stakes encounter. The training location is situated approximately 200 km, or 120 miles, from Genoa, where the match against Italy is scheduled to take place.

Advertisement

This strategic positioning allows the Pumas to focus on final tactical preparations while managing travel logistics for both the players and support staff. The team must now navigate the final days before the match with careful consideration of the health protocols regarding Montoya's concussion and the integration of several new faces into the starting lineup.