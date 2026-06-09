Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years of Dating

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have ended their relationship after nearly three years. The Wicked co-stars reportedly broke up several months ago in an amicable split. The 32-year-old pop star and 34-year-old actor first linked in July 2023 and went Instagram official in November 2024. They met on the set of Wicked, where Grande played Glinda and Slater portrayed Boq. Despite busy schedules supporting each other's careers, the couple grew apart. Grande is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour and releasing her eighth album, Petal, on July 31.

After nearly three years, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have broken up. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split after nearly three years of dating.

The Wicked co-stars are said to have called time on their romance "several months" ago, after they were first romantically linked in July 2023. A source told People: "It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways.

" "They have been quietly broken up for several months. " The 32-year-old pop megastar and the 34-year-old actor met on the set of movie Wicked, in which Ariana portrayed Glinda and Ethan played Boq.

Ariana began her Eternal Sunshine Tour on Saturday (June 6), and she is due to drop her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31st. After they were first linked in 2023, Ariana and Ethan - who appeared alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Peter Dinklage in Wicked - went Instagram official in November 2024. Ariana gushed over her Wicked: For Good co-star after a "beautiful run" in off-Broadway play Marcel on the Train, which he starred in, as French mime artist Marcel Marceau, and co-wrote.

The Into You hitmaker wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Congratulations on a beautiful run of this very beautiful show.

" Last November, Ariana and Ethan were said to be "making it work", despite their busy work schedules. A source told People at the time: "They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal.

" The loved-up couple were busily promoting their new movie, Wicked: For Good at the time, but they were rarely seen together earlier in the year. The insider said: "They're incredibly supportive of each other's careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film.





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Ariana Grande Ethan Slater Wicked Breakup Split Dating Celebrity Relationships Eternal Sunshine Tour Petal Album

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