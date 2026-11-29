Indonesian authorities link nickel tycoon Arif Kurniawan to treason allegations against President Prabowo Subianto's government, following the arrest of former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Indonesia n authorities have escalated a high-profile political crisis by naming nickel businessman Arif Kurniawan as a potential intellectual actor in a treason plot targeting the government of President Prabowo Subianto. This revelation emerged on Friday, November 27, during an ongoing investigation that has already resulted in the arrest of former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo on serious charges of unauthorized wiretapping.

Treason Allegations Against Businessman

Government communications chief Syahganda Nainggolan told the state news agency Antara that evidence points to Arif Kurniawan orchestrating the alleged operation. The official stated that those acting as intellectual actors in such conspiracies are typically backed by significant political and oligarchic interests. Nainggolan added that there are indications the mining magnate may have already fled to China to avoid prosecution.

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Wiretapping Scandal Triggers Crisis

The treason probe was initiated after the arrest and dismissal of Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the current president. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has been charged with treason for allegedly ordering the illegal wiretapping of several key figures, including President Prabowo Subianto himself. This development has intensified speculation about strained relations between President Prabowo and his predecessor, Joko Widodo, with whom the former police chief was closely associated.

Criminal Suspect in Money Laundering

Alongside the treason investigation, Arif Kurniawan has been named a criminal suspect in a separate money laundering case. Prosecutors allege that funds from corrupt practices related to obtaining mining permits were laundered between 2021 and 2026. Arif Kurniawan is reported to control at least six nickel mining companies in Southeast Sulawesi, with licenses covering more than 4,000 hectares of mining concessions.

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Legal Consequences and Political Fallout

Treason charges are extremely rare in Indonesia and carry a maximum penalty of death under Indonesian law. The severity of the accusation against Arif Kurniawan highlights the gravity of the situation, as he is labeled an intellectual actor in a plot against the state. While Arif Kurniawan's legal representatives have not been identified and contact attempts have failed, the government maintains that the evidence links him directly to the conspiracy.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

Authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of the involvement of oligarchic interests and political figures in the wiretapping scandal. The case has drawn international attention due to the high-profile nature of the suspects and the potential implications for Indonesia's political stability. As the investigation proceeds, the government has not provided further details on immediate actions against Arif Kurniawan, who remains at large.