Arrest Warrants Issued for Daim Family Members in Malaysian Corruption Probe

Malaysian authorities have issued arrest warrants for the sons of the late former Finance Minister and a former lawyer after they failed to appear before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The warrants are related to an ongoing investigation into the family's assets and wealth, suspected to be connected to corruption and abuse of power.

Following the failure of Muhammed Amir and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, sons of the late former Finance Minister, to appear at the Malaysia n Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) headquarters on Monday, April 6th, the Magistrate's Court has issued warrants of arrest for them. Josephine Premla Sivaretnam, a former lawyer, also failed to appear, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued against her as well.

The Magistrate stated they were satisfied the individuals knew of the MACC's notices and failed to comply. The MACC had previously ordered the sons to appear on February 13th, March 11th, and April 6th, 2026, for questioning and to provide statements regarding their family’s global assets and wealth. This investigation is part of a larger probe into corruption and abuse of power by wealthy individuals in Malaysia, which commenced in 2023. \The MACC plans to issue a Red Notice through Interpol, requesting law enforcement globally to locate and provisionally arrest the individuals pending extradition or similar legal action. A Red Notice, though not an international arrest warrant, is an alert based on a valid national warrant that can restrict travel and lead to detention. The focus of the investigation revolves around the family of the late Mr. Daim, a close associate of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad. The former Finance Minister himself was charged in early 2024 for failing to declare over 70 assets, including numerous firms, properties, vehicles, and investment accounts. While he received a posthumous acquittal after his death in November 2024, the investigation into his assets, the wealth of his family, and the involvement of close associates believed to be managing some of those assets continues. \In related developments, Asnida, the sister of Amir and Amin, is reported to have failed to declare ownership of shares in five companies. She has pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Session Court. Both the Daim family and the former Finance Minister's associates have maintained their innocence, suggesting the charges are politically motivated. The recent issuance of arrest warrants and the ongoing probe highlight the MACC's determination to investigate alleged financial misconduct. The focus remains on uncovering potential corruption, asset concealment, and abuse of power, aiming to bring those involved to justice. The case has sparked considerable public interest, particularly given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the political connections. The use of a Red Notice indicates the potential for international implications, as authorities attempt to locate and secure the presence of the individuals in question to continue the investigation into alleged financial crimes. The complexities of the case, involving multiple individuals, assets, and potential legal jurisdictions, make it a significant undertaking for the MACC. The public will continue to follow the developments closely, as the investigation progresses and potentially reveals more about the intricate financial dealings of the accused parties. The legal proceedings will determine the ultimate outcome, potentially shedding light on financial irregularities and the extent of corruption.\Additional news includes Malaysians online calling for boycott of US brands amid Middle East tensions, LTA warns against illegal vehicle mods as workshop fined and penalties raised, Danger in HDB: Glass in garbage bag fall from HDB high-rise building, RTS Link: New law to allow Malaysian border control operations at Woodlands North RTS station, Bus with S$1.2k unpaid fines brought to a halt on JB–Singapore Causeway by fallen sign and ‘This isn’t a school’: Singaporeans say companies are not investing in training employees





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Malaysia Corruption MACC Arrest Warrants Daim Family Financial Investigation Interpol Red Notice Fraud Politics

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