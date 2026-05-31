Arsenal Crowned Premier League Champions After 22-Year Wait in Epic London Parade

Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in over two decades, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City. The victory parade in north London drew hundreds of thousands of fans, who celebrated with chants, flares, and vuvuzelas. Manager Mikel Arteta and players, including record-signing Declan Rice, basked in the long-awaited triumph, while supporters expressed confidence in future Champions League success.

Hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans lined the streets of north London on May 31, 2026, for a victory parade celebrating the club's first Premier League title in 22 years.

The team, managed by Mikel Arteta, finished seven points ahead of Manchester City, securing the championship with an unassailable lead before the final game. This triumph ended a period of three consecutive second-place finishes and marked the club's first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup. The open-top bus parade featured the gleaming Premier League trophy, with players such as William Saliba joining in the festivities. Fans, many wearing red, chanted, lit flares, and used vuvuzelas, creating a deafening atmosphere.

The celebration continued despite the men's team having lost the Champions League final on penalties in Budapest earlier that month. French supporters Julien Guillenenat and Mathieu Garnier expressed relief and optimism, stating the title lifted a weight off the club's shoulders and would propel the team forward. Declan Rice, signed for a club-record £105 million in 2023, addressed past critics, emphasizing the team's resilience and love for Arteta.

Young fan Theo Grant predicted the win would boost motivation for a return to the Champions League final next season. The event also included Arsenal women's players, highlighting the club's overall success. The victory parade was a historic moment, reminiscent of the 'Invincibles' era under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04, and signaled a new chapter of dominance for the Gunners





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