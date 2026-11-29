Jurrien Timber late equalizer prevents Arsenal from losing to Manchester City in a dramatic Premier League match ending in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by fierce rivals Manchester City in a high-octane contest that concluded on Sunday, November 29. The result, which kept the points differential tight at the top of the table, was sealed by a contentious late equalizer from Jurrien Timber that sparked intense debate regarding handball rules and foul claims.

Match Timeline And Key Goals

Arsenal began the match with aggressive intensity but failed to capitalize on their early dominance. Manchester City weathered the storm before Erling Haaland gave the visitors the lead. Haaland steered a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after the home side surrendered possession too easily in the defensive third.

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Arsanel responded swiftly to level the score just six minutes later. Christos Tzolis delivered a deep pass to the back post, where Mikel Merino headed the ball back across the penalty area. Kai Havertz arrived at the scene to score with a diving header from point-blank range, restoring parity to the match.

Manchester City reclaimed the lead shortly after the break, taking advantage of a defensive error from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Ayyoub Bouaddi intercepted the ball from Odegaard and released a galloping Enzo Fernandez, who slid a precise shot under Raya to make it 2-1 for the champions.

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Timber Equalizer And VAR Controversy

The match appeared destined for a 2-1 victory for Manchester City until the eighty-third minute. A corner kick bounced off the hip of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, trickling over the line for a dramatic equalizer. The goal immediately triggered a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check to determine if the ball had touched Timber's arm prior to the deflection.

Simultaneously, Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma argued that he had been fouled during the buildup to the corner, claiming a obstruction in the box. Despite these contentious moments and the prolonged stoppage, the officials allowed the goal to stand, resulting in a 2-2 draw that left both sets of fans with mixed emotions.

Implications For League Standing

This result maintains Arsenal's position at the summit of the Premier League despite dropping two points against their direct competitors. The draw highlights the intense competition at the top of the table, with Manchester City demonstrating their resilience to come back from deficits twice against a determined Arsenal side.

The performance of key players such as Mikel Merino, who contributed to the first goal, and Erling Haaland, who broke the deadlock, underscore the individual quality on display. Meanwhile, the defensive lapses by Martin Odegaard and the eventual concession from a corner kick provide areas for tactical review ahead of future fixtures.