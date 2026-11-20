William Saliba is fit for Newcastle after injury, while Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka remain sidelined. Mikel Arteta confirms squad status ahead of the crucial Premier League clash.

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal defender William Saliba is fully available for the upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United this Saturday. The center back has successfully completed his recovery from a back injury sustained during the World Cup, marking a significant boost for the title contenders. However, the manager also revealed that Spain international Martin Zubimendi is unavailable due to a hamstring injury, while Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a quadriceps issue.

Saliba Rehabilitation And Squad Availability

The 25-year-old French international was forced off the pitch during France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain in July last year. Following that setback, he embarked on a rigorous rehabilitation program to restore his physical condition. Arteta noted that Saliba has recently returned to action, featuring for Arsenal's U-21 squad earlier this month and playing in a closed-door friendly match against Watford.

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The manager praised the defender's performance during these return fixtures, stating he is in excellent physical condition. Despite Saliba's return, his immediate starting position is not guaranteed. The defense has excelled in his absence, with Ezri Konsa forming a solid partnership alongside Gabriel. This unit has been instrumental in a defensive record that sees only five goals conceded across ten league games this season.

Zubimendi Hamstring Injury Update

In contrast to Saliba's recovery, Spain international Martin Zubimendi faces a period of absence. The defensive midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the recent Nations League match against England on Sunday. Arteta explained that while the initial assessment suggested a slight problem, subsequent MRI scans confirmed an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks.

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This development means Arsenal will be missing a key midfield option for the immediate future. The manager emphasized the importance of accurate medical evaluation to determine the exact duration of the layoff. Zubimendi's absence adds to the list of injuries affecting the squad, limiting Arteta's options for midfield rotation and tactical flexibility in the coming weeks.

Saka Recovery Timeline And Tactical Impact

Winger Bukayo Saka remains out of contention with a quadriceps injury that requires further rehabilitation. Arteta provided a specific timeline for the England star's potential return, indicating he is still approximately four weeks away from being match-fit. This extended absence impacts Arsenal's attacking width and creativity, forcing the team to rely on other players to provide offensive threat.

The manager's comments highlight the ongoing challenge of managing a deep squad with multiple injury concerns. Saka's return will be a significant boost, but until then, the team must adapt its tactical approach. The focus remains on securing positive results in the Premier League while managing the workload of the available players to prevent further injuries.

Bruno Guimaraes Return To St James Park

Champions Arsenal currently sit at the top of the table with five consecutive victories, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. The upcoming trip to Newcastle United carries added narrative weight as Bruno Guimaraes returns to St James' Park for the first time since his departure. Guimaraes spent four-and-a-half seasons at the club and played a pivotal role in their 2025 League Cup triumph.

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Arteta acknowledged Guimaraes' importance to Newcastle, noting his contribution to the team's performance lift during his tenure. The manager emphasized the need for thorough preparation, citing an additional training session to ensure the squad is ready to face a familiar opponent who knows their style. This familiarity adds a layer of tactical complexity to the upcoming encounter.