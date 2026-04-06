Artemis II Astronauts Enter Lunar Phase, Set for Historic Moon Flyby

The Artemis II mission is entering its final phase, with astronauts poised to orbit the Moon, breaking records and making history with a crew of diverse firsts. The mission's success is critical for future lunar and deep space exploration.

CNA - The Artemis II mission astronauts are now in the final phase of their journey, a critical moment as the Moon 's gravitational pull surpasses that of Earth's. The Orion capsule will soon begin its historic loop around the Moon , setting the crew on course to venture farther from our planet than any human has ever gone before.

This milestone marks a constellation of firsts, including Victor Glover becoming the first person of color to orbit the Moon, Christina Koch as the first woman, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen as the first non-American to achieve this feat. The crew, led by mission commander Reid Wiseman, will spend their time documenting the lunar surface, capturing views previously unseen by human eyes. The Artemis II mission is breaking new ground and will be pivotal for future space exploration efforts.\The astronauts entered the Moon's gravitational sphere of influence at approximately 4:42 AM GMT on Monday (12:42 PM Singapore time). At this point, they were about 39,000 miles (63,000km) from the Moon and 232,000 miles from Earth, as reported by a NASA official during a livestream of the event. They've already begun observing lunar features never before witnessed by the naked eye. The US space agency highlighted that the crew is the first to see the entire basin, a massive crater resembling a bullseye, with human eyes. During a live Q&A session with Canadian children, Christina Koch expressed the crew's excitement about seeing the basin, sometimes referred to as the Moon's 'Grand Canyon.' Towards the end of their flyby, the astronauts will witness a solar eclipse, with the Sun obscured by the Moon, allowing only a glimpse of its outermost atmosphere, the solar corona. This unprecedented view will add to the mission's significant scientific value. The mission is being closely watched to ensure future missions' success.\Adding to the mission's importance, the four astronauts are also conducting tests of their 'Orion crew survival system' spacesuits. These orange suits, designed for both launch/reentry and emergency situations, can supply up to six days of breathable air. The astronauts are the first to wear the OCSS suits in space, and will assess their functionality, including how quickly they can be donned and pressurized. Although they will not land on the lunar surface, the crew is expected to break the record for the farthest distance from Earth during their lunar pass. According to NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, this mission is crucial for gathering data about the spacecraft and setting the stage for subsequent missions like Artemis 3 in 2027 and the lunar landing on Artemis 4 in 2028. The mission provides valuable data about the spacecraft's life support systems. The agency has confirmed that the crew completed a manual piloting demonstration and reviewed their lunar flyby plan, focusing on surface features for analysis and photography. The mission is a key stepping stone towards establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon and further exploration of the solar system





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Artemis II Moon Lunar Flyby NASA Spacecraft Astronauts Christina Koch Victor Glover Jeremy Hansen Space Exploration Lunar Mission

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