Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Technology Advance in Singapore Police Operations

The Singapore Police Force is intensifying its use of artificial intelligence and automated technology to enhance security operations while addressing human resources issues. The new capabilities include soaring drones, autonomous patrol boats, and robotic patrol units, accompanied by AI-assisted tools for investigations and general reporting. Police say the technology will improve operational efficiency and response times, while ensuring officers remain involved in higher-order decision-making.

The Singapore Police Force is upgrading its utilization of artificial intelligence and automated technology to strengthen protection operations while addressing human resources issues. New features include soaring drones, autonomous patrol boats and robotic patrol devices, accompanied by AI-assisted tools for investigations and general reporting.

Police remarks that the technology will augment operational proficiency and reaction times, while guaranteeing officers maintain a position in higher-order decision-making. Muhammad Bahajjaj has more





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Police Force Artificial Intelligence Autonomous Technology Drones Autonomous Patrol Boats Robotic Patrol Units AI-Assisted Tools Investigations Public Reporting Operational Efficiency Response Times Higher-Order Decision-Making

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress Singapore Party Secretary-General Admires Late Singapore Leader Dr Goh Keng SweeLeong Mun Wai, the secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, attended the launch of a new book by Dr Phua Swee Liang, the widow of late Singapore leader Dr Goh Keng Swee, expressing his admiration for Dr Goh as a founding father, outstanding political leader, and visionary economic planner

Read more »

Singapore Zoo's New Orangutan Born Through Artificial InseminationA newborn Sumatran orangutan was born by Caesarean section on March 18 after his mother developed placenta praevia, and was symbolically adopted by SMRT Corporation on May 20.

Read more »

NVIDIA to Open Artificial Intelligence Research Hub in SingaporeSingapore is set to boost its AI capabilities with the opening of NVIDIA's first research hub in the city-state. The new lab will focus on improving AI infrastructure efficiency for interacting with the physical environment, and will be collaborated with universities, industry groups, and government agencies.

Read more »

Police Drones Enhance Presence In Singapore's Far Corners, Provide Aerial InsightsThe Home Team SkyGuardian drones, which can fly for up to 40 minutes, are used to augment the SPF's presence and deter criminal activities. They can provide quick detection and response to safety and security incidents, particularly in remote or inaccessible areas.

Read more »