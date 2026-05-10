Artificial Intelligence in Malaysia: A Balancing Act

As AI tools are being deployed across various sectors, concerns arise about the impact on workforce development and the gradual erosion of critical thinking, independent reasoning, and creative problem-solving abilities.

A woman is focused on a computer with AI machine support in a modern office (for illustration purposes only) MALAYSIA: Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how work is done across Malaysia.

From banking and customer service to administration and data analysis, AI tools are being deployed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making. The economic benefits are clear.

However, the more important question is not whether Malaysia should adopt AI, but whether it can do so without weakening the long-term development of its workforce





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