Artist CJ Defends Use of AI in Her Work and Recycles Materials from Exhibitions

The artist behind the popular floral installation at Gardens by the Bay's IMBA Theatre has defended her use of artificial intelligence in her artwork and has also been reusing materials from her exhibitions to reduce waste.

The floral installation at Gardens by the Bay's IMBA Theatre drew huge crowds during its six-day run from June 10. However, some visitors took advantage of the free and paid plush flowers to sell them online.

CJ, the artist behind the installation, defended the commercial aspect of the event saying that hype comes with the territory. She also addressed the use of artificial intelligence in her artwork, stating that designing something on AI and actually making it are two different things. CJ created JuJu, a collectible toy, using ChatGPT and has been holding exhibitions of her artwork for around 10 years. The exhibitions include a JuJu-themed ball pit, a slide, and shelves of collectibles.

CJ has also been reusing the material from her exhibitions, including chopping up plastic and turning it into kids' chairs. The use of AI in her artwork has sparked controversy, with some netizens calling it a social experiment and others criticizing the lack of compensation for the original artist





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Artist CJ AI-Generated Art Recycling Materials Exhibitions Gardens By The Bay

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