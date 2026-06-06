Artist's Art Vandalized After Police Intervention

An artist who draws on pavements with chalk and a power washer was reported to the police after creating artwork on a sidewalk near a train station in Mountbatten. His artwork was covered up the next day after he was stopped by SMRT staff as someone had complained about him spraying chemicals onto the grass.

When Marcus returned the next day to complete his artwork, it had been covered up. An artist who draws on pavements with chalk and a power washer was reported to the police after creating artwork on a sidewalk near a train station in Mountbatten .

In a TikTok video on Friday (June 5), Marcus Pang shared that five hours into his project, he was stopped by SMRT staff as someone had complained about him spraying chemicals onto the grass. He laughed it off, stating that it was probably the gasoline from his power washer, and that he was using rainwater to power wash the dirty concrete. In response, Marcus said he did not require a permit to do so. So which GRC wants this design?

Endorsement from the respective MP would be greatly appreciated🥰 This was supposed to be his debut piece for his mission to spawn a ❤️ in every GRC to share power washing art across Singapore🥲 Sorry Mountbatten, he guessed you’ll have to wait at the back of the line.. Eventually, the police were called to take Marcus' statement. He was fully cooperative and calm.

When saw his incomplete artwork, they were amused and told him no wrong was done, and that he could continue his artwork. However, they recommended him to get a letter of endorsement from the Member of Parliament of the area, or a busking permit, to keep up the good work and avoid similar situations from occurring. The next day, when Marcus returned to complete his artwork, he was horrified to find that it had been whitewashed.

Now, the question he wants to ask is: Who had a bad Vesak Day weekend and complained? Why do we let one bad apple have power over something where the majority would appreciate? Why couldn't the train staff be civil and communicate with him their intentions of washing off the artwork? We could have negotiated something that benefits both the community and train station





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Art Vandalism Power Washer Chalk Art Mountbatten Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) Tiktok Police Intervention Artwork Vandalization Civil Communication Community Benefits Train Station

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