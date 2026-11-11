Aryna Sabalenka Faces Elimination After Mirra Andreeva Upset

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka struggles after losing to Mirra Andreeva at the WTA Finals, now needing a win against Elina Svitolina to advance.

Aryna Sabalenka remains hopeful of reaching the WTA Finals semi-finals despite suffering a decisive 6-4 6-0 defeat to 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday, November 11. The world number two squandered a 4-1 lead in the opening set before the French Open champion ran the table to clinch the match and seal the top spot in Group 2.

Sabalenka's Defeat and Immediate Reactions

Sabalenka, 28, admitted she is in need of recovery after losing 11 consecutive games during the rout. She told reporters that her opponent played great tennis and remains determined to respond in her final group match. The Belarusian acknowledged the difficulty of facing Andreeva on any surface, noting the teenager's ability to move well and spin the ball high in the specific conditions at Indian Wells.

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The defeat has put Sabalenka in a precarious position regarding her tournament standing. Although she made a brighter start by breaking Andreeva in the fourth game, the momentum shifted quickly as the teenager exploited her errors. Sabalenka emphasized that Andreeva is not an easy opponent to play against, highlighting the tactical challenges presented by the young Russian's game style.

Group 2 Standings and Competitive Landscape

Mirra Andreeva's victory was crucial for her own standing, allowing her to secure the top position in Group 2. This result significantly impacts the race for the remaining semi-final spots, as Sabalenka now faces the likelihood of elimination. The world number two must now rely on her performance in the final round-robin match to keep her WTA Finals hopes alive.

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The competitive nature of Group 2 was further illustrated by the outcome of other matches. While Sabalenka struggled, other contenders continued to fight for their own positions in the tournament. The high stakes of the group stage are evident, with every match carrying significant weight for the players vying for a spot in the next round.

Elina Svitolina Advances in Parallel Match

Elina Svitolina kept her own semi-final hopes alive with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova. This victory ensures that Svitolina remains in the hunt for a semi-final berth, adding complexity to the group dynamics. Sabalenka is scheduled to face Svitolina in her final group match, a clash that will likely determine the final standings in Group 2.

The upcoming match between Sabalenka and Svitolina is critical for both players. A win for Sabalenka could potentially save her tournament run, while a loss would likely result in her elimination. The pressure is intense, with both players aware of the consequences of the final group stage encounter.

What Comes Next for the Contenders

Sabalenka has acknowledged the need for time to recover from her mental and physical fatigue after the heavy defeat. She expressed her determination to prepare for the challenge posed by Svitolina, recognizing the high level of play required to advance. The focus now shifts to her ability to regroup and perform under pressure in the decisive match.

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The WTA Finals continue to deliver high-stakes drama as the group stage concludes. With Andreeva securing the top spot and Svitolina keeping her hopes alive, the narrative for the semi-finals is still being written. Sabalenka's fate now rests on her shoulders as she prepares for a must-win scenario against a motivated Svitolina.