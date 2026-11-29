AS Roma defeated Monza 4-0 on November 29 to move within two points of Serie A leaders Lazio. Matias Soule scored twice while Donyell Malen contributed a goal and assist in the convincing victory.

AS Roma secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Monza on November 29 to tighten their grip on second place in the Serie A standings. Matias Soule scored two goals and Donyell Malen added a goal and an assist during the match at the Stadio Olimpico. The result moved Roma to 33 points from 13 matches, leaving them just two points behind league leaders Lazio. Lazio holds 35 points after defeating Torino 2-1 on Saturday, while third-place Inter Milan sits on 32 points following a win against Genoa.

Soule And Malen Lead Offensive Surge

The opening goal arrived in the 12th minute when Donyell Malen received a pass from Rodrigo Mora. Malen advanced to the edge of the area and shifted the ball onto his right foot before firing it home. Eight minutes later, Malen provided the assist for Matias Soule, who doubled the lead with a low finish in the 24th minute. Soule extended the advantage before halftime by curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the box 12 minutes later.

Also read Lazio Defeat Torino 2-1 to Extend Serie A Lead

Monza Struggles To Contain Roman Attack

Monza failed to respond to the early deficit as Roma controlled the tempo throughout the first half. The capital club maintained their commanding position until the second period. Dany Mota for Monza headed against the crossbar in the second half but could not capitalize on the opportunity. Substitute Santiago Castro completed the rout in the first minute of stoppage time, ensuring a comprehensive victory for AS Roma and keeping their title hopes alive.

Napoli Draw Ends Win Streak At Sassuolo

Elsewhere in Serie A, Napoli suffered a setback in their search for consistency with a goalless draw at Sassuolo. The result left last season's runners-up eighth on 19 points, eight behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Manager Massimiliano Allegri faced a depleted squad due to unavailability of key players including Kevin De Bruyne, Alex Meret, Stanislav Lobotka, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The team failed to build momentum from their previous victory over Torino.

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Allegri Dismisses Champions League Talk

Napoli appealed for a stoppage-time penalty when Lorenzo Lucca's effort struck Duje Caleta-Car's hand, but the referee did not award the spot kick after a VAR review. Allegri brushed aside questions about Champions League qualification during the post-match press conference. He urged his players to focus on the next match against Lecce on Saturday and emphasized the need for a run of victories after failing to win two games in a row this season.

Udinese Ends Bottom Spot With Fiorentina Win

Udinese climbed off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 home victory over Fiorentina. Sandi Lovric scored in the eighth minute to secure the club's first home league win of the season. The victory moved Udinese level with Fiorentina on nine points. These results add further intrigue to the Serie A race as the city rivals prepare for the Derby della Capitale on December 13.