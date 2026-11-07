AS Roma Beat Sassuolo 3-0 to Climb to Second in Serie A Standings

AS Roma defeated Sassuolo 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico to move to second place in Serie A, narrowing the gap to leaders Lazio. Mario Hermoso, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Rodrigo Mora scored in the decisive victory.

AS Roma advanced to second place in the Serie A table after a commanding 3-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2026. The result tightens the title race, leaving the Giallorossi just one point behind league leaders Lazio and two points clear of third-placed Inter Milan. The win marks the sixth consecutive match where Roma has remained unbeaten, maintaining their perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Match Mechanics and Goal Details

AS Roma broke the deadlock in the 27th minute through defender Mario Hermoso. He drove forward into the penalty area, intercepted a loose ball after an attempted pass to Donyell Malen was blocked, and fired a shot into the top corner of the net. Three minutes later, the lead was extended when Donyell Malen's shot took a deflection off a Sassuolo defender. The ball looped over goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who could only watch as it settled into his own net, assisted by Sebastian Walukiewicz.

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The visitors managed to stay competitive until halftime thanks to several crucial saves from Arijanet Muric, who denied Leonardo Balerdi and Matias Soule. However, the second half proved decisive when Rodrigo Mora scored in the 58th minute. This goal effectively ended any hopes of a Sassuolo comeback, securing a clean sheet for the home side and demonstrating AS Roma's offensive dominance.

Stakeholder Positions and Player Stats

Donyell Malen has emerged as a pivotal figure for AS Roma under manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Although he did not score in this fixture, the Dutch striker has netted eight goals in the league this season. He also contributes significantly in European competition with four Champions League goals. Malen initially joined the club on loan from Aston Villa in January 2026, where he scored 14 goals in 18 league matches. His consistent performance led AS Roma to make the transfer permanent in May 2026.

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In contrast, Sassuolo enters this weekend with significant defensive vulnerabilities. The club has conceded 29 goals in their 11 league games this season. Prior to this match, Sassuolo had shipped 10 goals in their previous two matches. They sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone, highlighting the urgent need for defensive improvement. The visitors faced a formidable AS Roma defense that has kept three consecutive clean sheets in recent fixtures.

Real-World Impact on Title Race

The victory places AS Roma in a strong position to challenge for the Scudetto, a trophy the capital club has not won since 2001. Their direct rivals, Lazio, are also unbeaten but face a tough test away to Napoli on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, currently in third place, hosts fourth-placed Como at home. The outcome of these simultaneous matches will determine if AS Roma can seize the top spot in the standings.

AS Roma has scored 31 goals in their 11 league games, showcasing the most potent attack in the division. This offensive output contrasts sharply with Sassuolo's defensive struggles. The match result underscores the growing dominance of the capital clubs in Italian football. If AS Roma maintains this form, they remain serious contenders for the title, with the upcoming fixtures against top-tier opposition serving as critical tests of their championship credentials.

Broader Serie A Matchoutcomes

Elsewhere in Serie A, Bologna moved to eighth place with 17 points after securing a 2-1 away win against a reduced Parma side. Parma played the latter portion of the match with ten men, which proved costly against the visiting Bologna squad. The result leaves Bologna one point ahead of Cagliari, who earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Frosinone at home.

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In another closely contested fixture, Torino and Lecce played to a 1-1 draw at home for the Piedmontese side. Both teams scored via own goals, reflecting a tense and tactical battle. These results contribute to the shifting dynamics of the mid-table positions, with teams like Bologna and Torino looking to build momentum as the season progresses into its second half.