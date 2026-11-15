ASEAN and China Reach Provisional Agreement on 80 Percent of South China Sea Code of Conduct

ASEAN and China have reached provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the South China Sea Code of Conduct, but key issues remain unresolved and negotiations will continue past this year's target. ASEAN leaders also discussed Myanmar's political crisis and transboundary haze.

ASEAN and China have reached provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the negotiating text for a long-awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC), Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro said on Nov 15.

The announcement came at a press conference after the first day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila. Lazaro said the parties agreed to continue working constructively to conclude negotiations on an effective and substantive code as soon as possible, but no conclusion has been reached yet. The 80 per cent provisional agreement marks a significant increase from about 50 per cent when the Philippines began its chairmanship, Lazaro noted.

Also read Analysts Predict Limited Progress at ASEAN Summit Amid South China Sea and Myanmar Challenges

She said if given another five to six months, negotiators could finish the code. Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, and Lazaro expressed confidence that negotiations could be concluded next year. The Philippines oversaw nine rounds of negotiations and two senior officials' meetings this year, with Malaysia and China co-chairing the COC talks. Some of the most contentious issues remain unresolved, including whether the code will be legally binding and its geographical scope.

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Myanmar Engagement and Five Point Consensus Requirements

Lazaro said differing positions among ASEAN member states and China, as well as the time needed for negotiations, prevented the agreement from being finalised this year. Negotiators did reach provisional agreement on one of four major outstanding issues: the relationship between the COC and the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

Under the provisional agreement, the DOC would provide the foundation for the COC, which would build on its principles and introduce more effective provisions. The parties also agreed that the eventual code would serve as a platform for practical maritime cooperation and a mechanism to manage differences at sea, rather than settle territorial and maritime disputes. Activities would be undertaken voluntarily and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

South China Sea Code of Conduct Framework and Rules

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful dispute settlement under international law, including UNCLOS, and to maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight. The Code of Conduct is intended to establish rules to manage tensions in the disputed South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive maritime claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian nations. The Philippines and China have repeatedly clashed in the waterway, one of the world's major shipping routes. Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims with China.

While Indonesia is not a claimant state, its North Natuna waters have also seen clashes between the Indonesian coast guard and Chinese fishing boats. ASEAN leaders also agreed to pursue calibrated engagement with Myanmar through a phased, progress-based approach, taking into account developments on the ground, Lazaro said. This is subject to sustained, concrete progress in implementing the bloc's Five-Point Consensus, and ASEAN may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation.

Lazaro said ASEAN would monitor Myanmar's progress, particularly in ending hostilities, before considering restoring political representation. We want to see how Myanmar responds to that, because right now there are still certain bombings and displacement of Myanmar people, she said.

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The Five-Point Consensus, agreed in April 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue among all parties, the delivery of humanitarian assistance and a special envoy of the ASEAN chair to facilitate mediation of the dialogues. Lazaro is the current special envoy. Since the 2021 coup, ASEAN has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.

Detailed Five Point Consensus Violent Cessation Terms

The five points are: first, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint. Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN. Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre. A director-general responsible for ASEAN affairs, rather than a political representative, represented Myanmar at the summit. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said, But we need to ask ourselves, what more can we do for Myanmar?

Ultimately, the crisis in Myanmar is about people, families who have been displaced, communities that need humanitarian assistance, and young people whose future has been interrupted by conflict and instability. Lazaro said Myanmar's representative outlined steps the country had taken, but other ASEAN members believed more was needed before its foreign minister could return to formal meetings. ASEAN leaders also discussed transboundary haze during the summit.