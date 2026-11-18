ASEAN and China fail to finalize the South China Sea Code of Conduct this year despite 80 percent agreement. The process continues under Philippine leadership into 2026 with unresolved legal binding status.

ASEAN and China failed to conclude negotiations for the South China Sea Code of Conduct within the current calendar year. The talks occurred under the rotating chairmanship of the Philippines, which aimed to finalize a binding agreement before the end of 2026. Despite reaching a provisional consensus on approximately eighty per cent of the draft text, key sticking points prevented a final signature.

ASEAN China Draft Negotiation Status

Manila announced the delay during a briefing at the ASEAN leaders summit in Jakarta. Kao Kim Hourn confirmed that the parties had achieved a significant milestone regarding the draft structure. He stated that upcoming discussions would not start from scratch because eighty per cent of the work had already been completed.

Also read Philippines Passes ASEAN Chairmanship to Singapore with South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations

ASEAN member states and China have both expressed a commitment to establishing the Code of Conduct in the near future. Officials expect the negotiation process to wrap up in the coming year. However, the failure to meet the year-end deadline highlights the complexity of aligning diverse national interests in the region.

Legal Binding Dispute And Stakeholder Views

Philippine Foreign Minister Ma Theresa Lazaro identified the primary obstacle during a press conference on Sunday. She revealed that the core unresolved issue concerns whether the final code will be legally binding. This distinction is critical for the enforcement mechanism of the proposed rules.

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Lazaro noted that differing positions among various ASEAN member states and China have slowed the progress. The time required to reconcile these opposing legal viewpoints contributed to the missed deadline. She emphasized that parties remain committed to working constructively to finalize the agreement as soon as possible.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang described relations with ASEAN as extraordinary during a summit with regional leaders. Beijing publicly expressed support for an early conclusion to the South China Sea code of conduct. Chinese officials view the agreement as a tool for regional stability and diplomatic engagement.

International Law And Regional Sovereignty Claims

Negotiations for this code have persisted for more than two decades due to deep-seated territorial disputes. China asserts sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, a claim rejected by several neighboring nations. Southeast Asian states demand that the code be firmly grounded in international law.

These nations have repeatedly accused Beijing of disregarding international legal frameworks in its actions. The draft code aims to establish behavioral norms to prevent conflicts in contested waters. Achieving consensus requires balancing Chinese sovereignty claims with the rights of other littoral states.

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The Philippines holds the current ASEAN rotating chairmanship and has made concluding negotiations a top priority. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior has pledged to maintain the search for common ground with Beijing. He emphasized the need for practical cooperation despite the diplomatic delays.

Future Timeline And Diplomatic Outlook

Despite the delay, officials maintain a high level of optimism about reaching a final agreement. Kao Kim Hourn stated that there is strong momentum to get the code done in the near term. The provisional agreement on eighty per cent of the text provides a solid foundation for final sessions.

The Philippines continues to leverage its chairmanship to drive the process forward toward the 2026 target. Diplomatic channels remain open to address the remaining contentious issues. The region watches closely to see if legal binding status can be resolved in the next round of talks.