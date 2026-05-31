ASEAN Concludes Landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement for November Summit Signing

Negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) have been finalized. The comprehensive pact aims to boost digital trade, data flows, and consumer protection across Southeast Asia, with signing slated for the 47th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN member states have concluded negotiations for a landmark regional digital economy agreement, set to be signed at the 47th ASEAN Summit in November. The announcement was made by Singapore 's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) following the Second Meeting of the 57th ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting in Manila from May 27 to May 29.

This agreement, the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), will be the first comprehensive, region-wide pact dedicated to the digital economy within the association. Its primary aim is to strengthen digital connectivity and economic integration across Southeast Asia by establishing common rules and frameworks. The MTI stated that the DEFA addresses modern digital complexities through streamlined, robust, and shared digital rules.

It builds on existing ASEAN digital commitments to facilitate digital trade, simplify procedures, support trusted cross-border data flows, enhance digital payments and electronic transactions, strengthen online consumer protection, and promote digital interoperability. The scope also encompasses emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, and source code protection. The agreement is expected to significantly benefit businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, by making it easier for them to tap into the rapidly expanding digital economy of the region.

Consumers are also anticipated to transact with greater confidence due to enhanced protections. Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that the DEFA will support the creation of quality jobs and equip Singapore and ASEAN for the next phase of economic development as businesses increasingly adopt digital technologies and expand across borders.

Singapore acknowledged its active role in securing a high-quality and commercially meaningful agreement, expressing gratitude to Thailand for its leadership as chair of the DEFA negotiating committee, and to all member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and business stakeholders for their contributions. The signing at the 47th ASEAN Summit marks a pivotal step towards a more integrated and competitive digital space in Southeast Asia





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ASEAN Digital Economy DEFA Digital Trade Cross-Border Data Flows Smes Singapore Thailand 47Th ASEAN Summit

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