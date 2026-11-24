Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn backs Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's plan to widen regional haze task forces for faster action.

Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has officially endorsed Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's proposal to transform the bilateral Singapore - Indonesia haze task force into a broader ASEAN -wide platform. This strategic shift aims to accelerate the detection of responsible companies and improve cross-border legal enforcement regarding transboundary pollution.

Wong Proposes Regional Haze Data Platform

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong originally suggested widening the existing bilateral cooperation framework to create a comprehensive regional mechanism. The proposed platform would serve as a central hub for sharing critical evidence, company ownership data, and detailed investigation findings among member states.

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Current satellite technology provides enhanced capabilities for detecting fires, yet authorities face significant challenges in verifying this information. Determining which entities hold accountability and who should initiate legal action remains a complex hurdle that hinders effective environmental protection.

Kao Urges Immediate Action Without Consensus

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn emphasized that the region cannot afford to delay intervention while waiting for unanimous agreement from all member nations. He warned that forest fires and resulting haze crises require immediate responses that cannot wait for formal regional accords to be finalized.

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Kao Kim Hourn made his comments to The Straits Times on Nov 23, stating clearly that ASEAN should not wait for consensus to tackle transboundary haze. He argued that requiring all members to align before taking action would result in missed opportunities to mitigate environmental damage.

Challenges in Evidence and Legal Enforcement

ASEAN has long tracked haze fires across the region, but identifying the specific companies responsible remains a persistent operational struggle. Gathering sufficient evidence across international borders and taking decisive legal action against offending entities continue to pose significant diplomatic and logistical barriers.

Success in combating these environmental issues depends heavily on stronger cooperation between national governments. Experts highlight that shifting focus toward preventive measures and shared intelligence is essential for long-term sustainability.

Impact on Regional Environmental Policy

This proposal marks a significant departure from the traditional consensus-based model of ASEAN decision-making. By prioritizing speed and data sharing over unanimous agreement, Singapore and Indonesia aim to set a precedent for handling urgent regional crises.

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The move addresses the critical gap between satellite detection and actual enforcement. By centralizing ownership and investigation data, the new platform seeks to hold polluters accountable regardless of which country they operate in.