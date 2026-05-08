ASEAN Leaders Urge Swift Action on Fuel-Sharing Deal Amid Energy Crisis

ASEAN leaders, led by the Philippines, are pushing for the rapid ratification of a regional fuel-sharing agreement to combat the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict. Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warns of broader consequences from shipping disruptions and calls for enhanced regional resilience.

The Philippines, as the current ASEAN chair, is actively advocating for the swift ratification of a regional fuel-sharing agreement to address the escalating energy crisis stemming from the Middle East conflict.

The urgency of economic and energy security dominated discussions as ASEAN leaders convened in Cebu for a crucial summit. The leaders emphasized the need for collective action to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices and potential supply disruptions that could exacerbate inflation and hinder economic recovery across the region.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for immediate measures to bolster ASEAN's resilience amid mounting global uncertainties. He highlighted the risks posed by disruptions to major shipping routes, which could have cascading effects on trade, supply chains, and regional stability. Wong stressed that proactive cooperation among member states is essential to navigate the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and volatile energy markets.

The summit also underscored the importance of diversifying energy sources and enhancing regional energy cooperation to ensure long-term sustainability. Experts warn that without coordinated efforts, the region could face prolonged economic instability and social unrest. The ASEAN leaders are expected to finalize a roadmap for energy security and resilience, with a focus on renewable energy investments and infrastructure development.

The outcome of the summit will be closely watched by global observers, as ASEAN's response to the energy crisis could set a precedent for regional cooperation in the face of future challenges





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