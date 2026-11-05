Thai minister says ASEAN Myanmar peace plan lacks clear implementation strategy

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow says ASEAN's Myanmar peace plan lacks a clear implementation strategy and calls for a stronger rotating chair role during crises.

ASEAN's peace plan for Myanmar still lacks a clear implementation strategy, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at a conference in Singapore on Nov 5.

Sihasak calls for stronger ASEAN crisis leadership

Speaking at the 41st ASEAN Roundtable, he called for stronger ASEAN leadership and a strengthened role for the rotating ASEAN chair during times of crisis. He said this would help the grouping respond more quickly. Taking questions from the audience, Sihasak said one frustration with ASEAN discussions on Myanmar is that they usually begin with a reaffirmation of the plan and end with the grouping leaving the situation to its Special Envoy to Myanmar. That role changes hands every year.

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The position is currently held by Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa Lazaro, who visited Myanmar as part of a humanitarian mission last week. Next year's envoy will be appointed by Singapore. We leave it to the Special Envoy to do whatever he or she wants to do, with no guidance, said Sihasak, who is also deputy prime minister.

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Then we have done our job already and we go on to the next meeting, he said. We have to think about what to do, he added. At the last summit meeting, one important point came up: an isolated Myanmar is not good for the region. We do not want Myanmar to be an arena of geopolitical competition.

Myanmar coup reminds ASEAN against inaction

A military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021. ASEAN drew up the Five-Point Consensus in April the same year, calling for a cessation of violence among other things, but there has been little progress. Sihasak said the Myanmar situation is a reminder that ASEAN's long-standing principle of non-interference should not mean inaction or indifference.

He suggested strengthening the rotating ASEAN chair's role in times of crisis, allowing the chair to convene urgent consultations and present practical options for timely responses. We could also learn from the practice of the European Union, where ministers can come together at short notice and address urgent developments in a day, he said. ASEAN should similarly explore more flexible arrangements, he added.

The roundtable was organised by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute under the theme of whether ASEAN can deliver when it matters. Addressing criticism that ASEAN is often seen as too slow to act, Sihasak acknowledged that it often takes a week or more for the consensus-based grouping to respond to developing situations, such as the Middle East crisis. And in the end, the situation that we convey in the statement does not matter very much, he said.

He noted ASEAN has faced many challenges before, but the difference now is that many challenges are converging at once and coming from all directions. Even if consensus remains fundamental to ASEAN, rigidly applying consensus in every circumstance on every matter could impede new initiatives when they are most needed, he said. We must find ways to preserve the spirit of consensus while allowing room for flexibility, he said.

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Otherwise our decision-making process risks becoming a constraint rather than an instrument of collective action and progress. He also pushed for the ASEAN troika mechanism to be made permanent, arguing this would give chairs that are not so strong more confidence to act. The arrangement comprises the immediate past, current and incoming chair and was set up to help the grouping deal with the Myanmar crisis.

Thailand pushes dual track approach to Myanmar

ASEAN member states now appear more visibly divided on how the grouping should re-engage Myanmar, with Thailand seen as leading a group leaning towards a softer stance. Sihasak earlier this year had pushed for a calibrated approach. At the roundtable he reiterated Thailand's position, noting the kingdom takes a dual track approach towards Myanmar. We share a common border, we have problems every day, we have to engage and deal with these problems, he said.

At the same time, we are not abandoning the situation inside Myanmar. While Myanmar's problems ultimately have to be solved by its people, Thailand as a neighbouring country is trying to encourage inclusive dialogue among the various parties, he said. He added this was a request he put forth to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as well. On the Cambodia-Thai border clashes, Sihasak said he wanted to be frank that he does not know the source of the dispute.

He acknowledged their borders are not fully demarcated but added: This dispute is not the usual dispute. It is something that involves personalities. The two countries have frequently clashed over land and maritime disputes since July 2025. In June, Cambodia initiated a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Sihasak said Thailand's approach has always been to resolve the matter bilaterally and not try to internationalise the dispute, but added that it does not matter. He noted there is now a process for the two countries to work out their issues, adding they have been very mindful not to let bilateral disagreements affect their engagement in ASEAN and other international forums.