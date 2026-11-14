ASEAN Signs Digital Economy Framework Agreement, Targets Early 2027 Rollout

ASEAN member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement in Manila on Nov 14, with priority projects on digital payments, digital identities and electronic trade documents expected in early 2027.

ASEAN member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement in Manila on Nov 14 and are working to roll out its first projects in early 2027, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Priority initiatives under the pact include digital payment systems, digital identities for businesses and electronic trade documentation, which are expected to cut paperwork, speed up transactions and improve connectivity across the region. DEFA is ASEAN's first standalone, legally binding agreement on the digital economy. It establishes common rules covering digital trade, cross-border data flows, electronic payments, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Also read ASEAN Signs First Digital Economy Framework Agreement in Manila

The agreement enters into force 180 days after signing, replacing the ASEAN Electronic Commerce Agreement of 2019, according to Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry. Gan said he hoped the agreement could come into force in early 2027, followed by implementation and the rollout of initiatives benefiting businesses and consumers.

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We hope that by the time we have the agreement come into force, we will already be ready with a few initiatives, with a few projects that we can embark on to benefit our businesses and our people, he told reporters. He described the pact as a way to connect ASEAN better, over and above physical connectivity work on supply chain resilience and shipping connectivity.

Digital initiatives for business and consumers

Gan said electronic trade documentation could help companies reduce paperwork, speed up transactions and lower administrative costs. Digital payments could become more seamless for consumers buying across borders and for firms doing business-to-business transactions. Digital identities would help businesses verify whom they are trading with, while clearer rules on cross-border data transfers could make it easier for companies to expand into other ASEAN markets. The agreement also strengthens cooperation on data protection, cybersecurity and combating online scams.

Gan said cooperation in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity would be important, as these areas require collective efforts among member states. It has taken us several years in negotiating this agreement and as many would appreciate, this is a very complex agreement, he said, noting ASEAN members have different levels of digital readiness. Gan acknowledged implementation would be challenging because ASEAN countries differ widely in digital infrastructure, regulations and business readiness.

Flexible approach to digital readiness

To address this, the agreement allows countries ready to move ahead with specific initiatives while leaving the door open for others to join later. This flexibility allows our ASEAN to be able to progress not at the slowest member, but to allow us to progress our own pace, he said.

For example, countries prepared to facilitate cross-border data flows in particular sectors could work together, subject to safeguards on privacy, business confidentiality and national security. Gan said officials were working on implementation plans so businesses could benefit early. He stressed governments must engage the private sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and invest in skills training. Governments can negotiate agreements among each other, but eventually the business have to be done by the businessmen, he said.

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Business leaders welcome the agreement

The Singapore Business Federation welcomed the agreement but said its success would depend on effective implementation. Chief executive Kok Ping Soon said the key measure of success will be what businesses experience on the ground. He said companies want less paperwork at borders, more seamless digital payments and trusted data flows that make it easier to operate across ASEAN. Gan also sought to allay concerns that greater regional integration could expose Singapore's smaller businesses to more competition from ASEAN counterparts.

He argued ASEAN economies were largely complementary and closer digital integration would help companies compete more effectively against businesses elsewhere in the world. Our future and our fate are tied together, he said, noting Singapore's economy depends heavily on the wider region's growth. Beyond DEFA, ASEAN is advancing other regional economic initiatives. The upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement is on track to come into force by the end of 2026, bringing forward its original 2027 timeline.

Green economy and external trade deals

Ministers received an interim update on the feasibility study for a potential ASEAN Green Economy Framework Agreement, with discussions expected to begin in 2027 after the study is completed. On external partnerships, negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement were progressing towards a substantial conclusion, which could be announced by ASEAN leaders at a later date.

ASEAN is also reviewing and upgrading its free trade agreements with South Korea and India, while exploring a potential FTA with the Gulf Cooperation Council. Singapore takes over as ASEAN chair from the Philippines in 2027. Gan said its two broad economic priorities will be deepening integration within the 11-member grouping and expanding cooperation with external partners. He added that closer integration would send an important signal that ASEAN remains open for business despite growing geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.

Signing the ASEAN DEFA is a landmark achievement that positions ASEAN at the forefront of the digital economy, reinforced by stronger regional connectivity and sustainability efforts, he said. ASEAN's digital economy is projected to reach US$368 billion in 2026 and exceed US$1 trillion by 2035, according to a Google, Temasek and Bain & Company report cited by METI. Negotiations on DEFA began in September 2023. Gan spoke on the sidelines of the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council meeting in Manila.