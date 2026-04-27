ASEAN Youth Fellowship: Forging Regional Connections and Driving Impact Across Southeast Asia

The ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF) has become a transformative platform for young leaders across Southeast Asia, fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and regional impact. Launched in 2018, the programme brings together changemakers from diverse sectors, including public service, activism, and entrepreneurship. Through dialogue sessions, learning journeys, and networking events, fellows engage with senior policymakers and peers, building connections and trust. The programme’s emphasis on regional partnerships has been particularly impactful for participants like Ms Serene Cai, Mr Edward Yee, and Mr Quah Zheng Wei, who have leveraged their AYF experiences to drive initiatives in telehealth, AI, and digital trust. Beyond professional growth, the fellowship has fostered enduring relationships among participants, creating a lasting community of young leaders committed to addressing shared challenges in the region.

The ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF) has become a transformative platform for young leaders across Southeast Asia , fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and regional impact. Launched in 2018 during Singapore’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asia n Nations (ASEAN), the programme brings together changemakers from diverse sectors, including public service, activism, and entrepreneurship.

Co-organised annually by the National Youth Council and the Singapore International Foundation, AYF aims to build connections and trust among young leaders who are committed to addressing shared challenges in the region. Through a week-long residential programme in Singapore and another major ASEAN city on a rotational basis, fellows engage in dialogue sessions with senior policymakers, thought leaders, and peers, while also participating in learning journeys and networking events.

The programme’s emphasis on regional partnerships has been particularly impactful for participants like Ms Serene Cai, a 2025 AYF fellow and co-founder of telehealth startup Speedoc. Cai described the experience as both humbling and healing, noting that the fellowship introduced her to a community of like-minded individuals who are driven by a shared purpose. The programme’s focus on cross-border collaboration has also helped fellows like Mr Edward Yee, a 2024 AYF fellow and head of growth and strategy at Far.

AI, turn theoretical ideals into practical initiatives. Yee co-founded the AI for Asia Fellowship with a Philippine colleague, Mr Saje Miguel, whom he met during the programme. The initiative, supported by the AYF Impact Fund, provides young leaders in Southeast Asia with skills in AI, policy, and digital transformation. For Yee, AYF provided not just a network but a community of peers who are willing to work across borders to address real issues.

Similarly, Mr Quah Zheng Wei, a 2025 AYF fellow and CEO of digital trust startup Accredify, found the programme invaluable for understanding cultural nuances in Southeast Asia. Quah highlighted how conversations with fellow participants helped him navigate regional differences, which has been crucial for running a regional business. Beyond professional growth, the fellowship has also fostered enduring relationships among participants.

Ms Cai and Mr Quah both emphasized the sense of extended family and support they found in their batch mates, who continue to inspire and celebrate each other’s achievements. The AYF’s ability to create a lasting community of young leaders is perhaps its most significant legacy, offering participants a sense of belonging and a network that extends across the region





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