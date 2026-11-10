Asia Ex-Japan ETF Outflows Hit $1.1t in Q3 Amid Global Sustainability Shift

Asia ex-Japan equity funds experienced massive $1.1 trillion net outflows in Q3, led by iShares MSCI Asia ex Japan Climate Action ETF, while global sustainable funds saw modest inflows.

Capital flight from the Asia ex-Japan equity markets reached unprecedented levels during the third quarter of the year, with institutional investors withdrawing a staggering $1.1 trillion in net assets.

According to a comprehensive report released by financial research firm Morningstar, this massive exodus signals a profound shift in investor sentiment and risk appetite across the region's major economies. The data reveals that the largest single driver of these outflows was a specific environmental, social, and governance-focused fund, highlighting the volatility surrounding climate-themed investments.

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The iShares MSCI Asia ex Japan Climate Action ETF was the primary vehicle for this liquidity drain, recording $1.1 trillion in net outflows during the quarter. This singular fund accounted for the entirety of the regional net outflow figure cited by Morningstar, indicating that investor withdrawals were heavily concentrated in a single high-profile product rather than being dispersed evenly across the broader market. The scale of the withdrawal suggests a targeted retrenchment from climate-aligned equities in favor of other asset classes or geographic regions.

Taiwan Inflows Offset Regional Losses

When isolating the performance of the Asia ex-Japan region excluding China, the data shows a net outflow of $184 million during the third quarter. This negative figure was significantly mitigated by strong capital inflows into Taiwan, which served as the primary source of positive liquidity for the region. Taiwan recorded $998 million in net inflows, effectively cushioning the blow from other markets that experienced capital departures. This divergence highlights the varying degrees of investor confidence across different Asian economies during this specific period.

Singapore and South Korea See Outflows

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South Korea followed Singapore in terms of capital movement, although Singapore posted the smaller deficit. Singapore recorded $324 million in net outflows, while South Korea's figures were slightly lower but still indicative of a net withdrawal of capital. These numbers reflect a cautious approach by investors towards developed Asian markets outside of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. The combined outflows from these two major financial hubs contributed to the overall negative sentiment observed in the ex-China, ex-Japan subset of the region.

Japan Continues Consecutive Quarter Declines

Separately, Japan posted $261 million in net outflows during the third quarter, marking a continuation of a long-term trend. This represents the seventeenth consecutive quarter of net outflows for the Japanese market, suggesting a structural shift in how global investors view Japanese equities. The persistent capital flight from Japan contrasts sharply with the temporary fluctuations seen in other parts of Asia, indicating deeper structural issues or strategic rebalancing by international fund managers regarding Japanese assets.

Global Sustainable Funds Defy Regional Trends

In stark contrast to the heavy outflows seen in Asia, globally focused sustainable funds attracted an estimated $8.3 billion in net inflows during the third quarter, excluding China. This positive momentum demonstrates that while specific regional or thematic funds may face headwinds, the broader category of sustainable investment continues to attract capital on a global scale. Investors appear to be rotating out of specific high-volatility climate products in Asia while maintaining or increasing exposure to sustainable assets in other parts of the world.

Asset Base Contracts Despite Positive Flows

Despite the positive net inflows of $8.3 billion, total assets under management in global sustainable funds fell to an estimated $4.9 trillion. This represents a decline from the revised figure of $5 trillion recorded at the end of the second quarter. The decrease in total assets despite positive inflows suggests that previous redemptions, valuation adjustments, or accounting revisions may have outweighed the new capital entering the sector. The total asset base, which was previously revised to $5 trillion, has now settled at a lower equilibrium level, reflecting a more conservative valuation of sustainable investment portfolios globally.