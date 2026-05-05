Asia faces El Nino threat amid energy crunch and geopolitical tensions

A strong El Nino weather pattern is expected to develop in Asia, potentially exacerbating existing challenges related to energy supply, geopolitical conflicts, and food security. The phenomenon could lead to droughts, heatwaves, and floods, impacting energy grids, agriculture, and overall economic growth.

Asia is bracing for the potential impacts of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon, adding to existing challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

The United Nations weather agency predicts El Nino conditions could emerge between May and July, with early indicators suggesting a particularly potent event, sometimes referred to as a 'super El Nino' although this is not a formal scientific designation. This development presents a significant threat to the region, which is historically vulnerable to the heatwaves, droughts, and intense rainfall associated with El Nino.

The phenomenon disrupts typical weather patterns, potentially leading to drought and wildfires in areas like Indonesia, where rainfall patterns are altered. Climate scientist Peter van Rensch of Monash University notes the current subsurface anomaly is reminiscent of the strong 1997/98 El Nino event, which caused widespread devastation, including extensive wildfires and severe air pollution in Indonesia.

While uncertainties remain, the potential for a similar impact is a serious concern, especially given Indonesia's existing identification of vulnerable peatlands and warnings of potentially the lowest rainfall in three decades. The timing of this potential El Nino is particularly concerning as Asia is already grappling with an energy supply crunch and disruptions to the flow of essential resources like fertilizer and industrial components through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's effective closure of the strategic waterway, following attacks by the United States and Israel, has disrupted global fuel supplies, exacerbating existing energy vulnerabilities. Haneea Isaad, an energy finance specialist, warns that hotter weather will further strain already stressed energy grids as demand for cooling increases. This could lead to fuel rationing, demand-side management measures, and a reduction in economic activity, ultimately impacting GDP growth.

Furthermore, countries heavily reliant on hydropower are at risk, as El Nino-induced droughts could significantly reduce electricity generation. Dinita Setyawati, a senior energy analyst, highlights the vulnerability of ASEAN nations, Nepal, and parts of Malaysia, which depend heavily on hydropower. The 2022 heatwave in China, which caused a 50 percent drop in hydropower generation in Sichuan province, serves as a stark reminder of this risk.

The agricultural sector also faces heightened challenges, with rising costs of fertilizer and fuel compounded by the potential for drought. BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit, warns that squeezed producer margins could lead to reduced fertilizer application and lower yields, intensifying food price inflation and worsening food insecurity, particularly in import-dependent and climate-vulnerable markets.

Beyond drought, some parts of Asia may experience intense rainfall and flooding due to El Nino, potentially impacting harvests like the late-season rice crop in southern China. However, experts emphasize that climate change is independently increasing the frequency of extreme heatwaves and heavy rainfall events, compounding the risks.

Therefore, a comprehensive approach to building resilience is crucial. Diversifying energy sources and transitioning to greener grids are essential steps to insulate energy systems against increasingly frequent disruptive weather events. The convergence of El Nino, geopolitical instability, and the overarching threat of climate change presents a complex and challenging scenario for Asia, requiring proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure sustainable development.

The need for regional cooperation and investment in climate-resilient infrastructure is more pressing than ever to safeguard economic stability and food security across the continent. The potential for cascading impacts across multiple sectors underscores the urgency of addressing these interconnected challenges





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El Nino Asia Drought Heatwave Energy Crisis Climate Change Food Security Hydropower Strait Of Hormuz Indonesia China

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