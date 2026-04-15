Asia Must Forge Collective Energy Resilience Amid Global Shocks, Says PM Wong

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the urgent need for collective action to build energy resilience across Asia, highlighting the region's vulnerability to imported energy shocks. Speaking at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus online summit, Wong outlined Singapore's commitment to maintaining open trade routes and securing alternative energy feedstocks. He welcomed Japan's proposed assistance package for ASEAN, aimed at bolstering energy supply chains and preventing disruptions. Wong also endorsed the upgrade of AZEC to AZEC 2.0, focusing on integrated energy security and decarbonization efforts for a more robust regional energy future.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has underscored the critical importance of building collective resilience in the face of escalating energy shocks, particularly for a region like Asia that is heavily dependent on imported energy supplies. Speaking at the virtual Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus online summit, chaired by Japan, Wong articulated Singapore's strategic approach to navigating these global uncertainties. He pointed out that Asia 's substantial reliance on external energy sources renders it particularly susceptible to disruptions, a vulnerability that necessitates a unified and cooperative response.

Singapore, as a pivotal trading nation, is committed to ensuring the unimpeded flow of essential goods by maintaining its ports and trading infrastructure in an open state, a strategy successfully implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the nation will steadfastly uphold navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law, thereby guaranteeing the continued movement of global trade through vital maritime routes.

As a global hub for oil trading and refinery exports, Singapore will proactively seek alternative upstream feedstocks to ensure its industry can consistently supply refined fuel products to markets worldwide. However, Prime Minister Wong stressed that no single nation can independently guarantee its energy security, emphasizing the indispensable need for robust cooperation among regional partners. He articulated that resilience must be a shared endeavor, and Singapore deeply values the collaborative support it receives from partners including Japan, Australia, and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The summit saw the participation of leaders from the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others. During the event, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at fortifying energy supply chains, specifically designed to mitigate any potential ripple effects on Japan's own critical supply networks. This assistance will primarily be channeled through state-backed financial institutions such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

Prime Minister Takaichi announced that the support package would be substantial, equivalent to approximately 1.2 billion barrels of oil, a quantity that represents roughly one year's worth of crude oil imports for the entire ASEAN region. The comprehensive initiative includes the provision of credit facilities for local companies to acquire alternative resources like US crude oil, alongside financing and loan arrangements for companies and governments that are integral to Japan's existing supply chain networks.

Prime Minister Wong expressed his strong endorsement of this vital assistance package, describing it as a source of timely and practical support that will empower Asian countries to significantly strengthen their energy supply chains. Looking beyond the immediate concerns of the current crisis, Prime Minister Wong voiced his support for the proposed enhancement of the Asia Zero Emission Community, or AZEC, to an advanced iteration, AZEC 2.0.

This upgraded framework will place a more pronounced emphasis on bolstering both economic and energy resilience. He clarified that this strategic shift does not signify a departure from AZEC's foundational objective of achieving net-zero emissions. Instead, it represents a clear acknowledgment that the pursuit of energy security and the imperative of decarbonization must progress in tandem.

Therefore, Wong urged a continued and intensified focus on efforts related to energy efficiency, the diversification of energy sources, and the enhancement of energy systems to render them more robust and resilient against potential future disruptions. He concluded with an optimistic outlook, stating that through concerted joint action, the region can forge a more potent energy architecture and develop energy systems that are not only cleaner but also demonstrably more secure and resilient for the benefit of all.

The discussions highlighted the interconnectedness of global energy markets and the imperative for proactive, collaborative strategies to ensure sustained stability and progress in the Asia-Pacific region.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Security Asia Resilience Decarbonization Lawrence Wong

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What top chefs really think about Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants AwardsMore than just a ranking, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the region’s diverse dining scene and allows the people behind them to let their hair down.

Read more »

Middle East war leaves Asia’s rice farmers not just in shock but in crisis%

Read more »

Southeast Asia Grapples with AI Risks and Economic Concerns: WEF ReportA World Economic Forum report details Southeast Asia's top perceived risks, highlighting concerns about AI's impact, supply chain disruptions, and potential economic disparities. The report examines the region's unique challenges and vulnerabilities in the face of rapid technological advancements and global economic uncertainties.

Read more »

S-E Asia cruise industry raked in $12.7b in 2024, Singapore drove nearly half of passenger trafficThe cruise industry in South-east Asia yielded US$10 billion (S$12.7 billion) in 2024, making up 5 per cent of the global cruise industry’s output.Spend per passenger in the region was 2.

Read more »

Southeast Asia Cruise Industry Soars to $12.7 Billion in 2024, Singapore Leads the WayThe Southeast Asia cruise industry generated $12.7 billion in revenue in 2024, with Singapore playing a pivotal role. The region saw high passenger spending and significant growth in ship calls and passenger throughput. Expansion of facilities and the introduction of new ships further contribute to the industry's success.

Read more »

Asia’s jet fuel supply shortage may spread across the globe within weeks%

Read more »