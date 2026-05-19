Asia Navigation of Energy and Digital Transition Crucial for Global Outcomes, Says Chairman

Asia's navigation of the energy and digital transition will have a significant impact on global outcomes, according to Temasek Holdings Chairman, Teo Chee Hean, who highlighted the need for the region to chart its own path instead of blindly following global trends. Standard Chartered, along with Temasek and the Singapore Green Finance Centre, predicted that AI could add up to US$1 trillion to Southeast Asia's economy by 2030, but there are challenges remaining, particularly in renewable energy deployment.

Temasek Holdings Chairman , Teo Chee Hean , commented on the importance of Asia charting its own path for navigating the energy and digital transition, which will significantly shape global outcomes.

At the opening of this year's Ecosperity Week, he emphasized the significance of this transition, stating that the region needs to focus on its own path rather than following the global trends blindly. Standard Chartered, along with Temasek and the Singapore Green Finance Centre, recently published a report predicting that AI could add up to US$1 trillion to Southeast Asia's economy by 2030.

However, this prediction comes with a challenge, as there are persisting issues with renewable energy deployment





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Asia Navigation Of Energy And Digital Transiti Temasek Holdings Chairman Teo Chee Hean Ecosperity Week Standard Chartered AI Southeast Asia's Economy Challenge Renewable Energy Deployment

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