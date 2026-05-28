Asia Pacific can no longer be classified as fully at peace: IISS report

The Asia Pacific region is facing a challenging and combustible mix of longstanding internal security problems, unresolved flashpoints, and a declining sense of restraint, a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has warned.

The Asia Pacific can no longer be classified as fully at peace, said a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on Thursday.

Growing security threats have dramatically raised the strategic stakes, the dossier warned, adding that policymakers can no longer pass on the responsibility to respond. A Thai military personnel walks near the Thai-Cambodian border at Chong Chub Ta Mok area, in Surin Province, Thailand, on Aug 20, 2025. The security environment has become more volatile, with conflicts increasing not only in number but also in intensity.

While the Asia Pacific has long experienced tensions and security flashpoints, the past year alone has seen a troubling escalation - from border clashes, to the modernisation of Asian militaries, the rise of quantum technology, and the challenges Thailand faces in responding to Myanmar's post-coup conflict. Military doctrines still framed by historical rifts are creating new security challenges, said the report.

These influence how countries prepare for war and can ultimately heighten tensions, cautioned Evan Laksmana, senior fellow at the IISS and editor of the report. Laksmana pointed to increasingly sophisticated military exercises conducted by the United States and its allies, as well as by China around the Taiwan Strait, saying the scale and realism of such drills could raise risks if miscalculations or misinterpretations occur.

The report also warned of a growing nuclear arms race, fuelled by weakening arms control frameworks and expanding arsenals. Laksmana said global arms control and non-proliferation regimes had been slowly decaying in recent years, even as nuclear-armed states continue to modernise and expand their capabilities. Observers have said it remains unclear how far militaries are prepared to integrate AI into operational decision-making, including whether systems could eventually move beyond assisting with target identification to making autonomous strike decisions





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