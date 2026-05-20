Asia Stocks Fall Amid Inflation Fears and Higher Borrowing Costs

Asian stocks experienced a fourth consecutive day of decline, triggered by concerns about war-driven inflation fears and higher borrowing costs. The sell-off in global bond markets also persisted, with the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields hitting new highs. These developments, coupled with geopolitical tensions, negatively impacted markets and dampened investor sentiment.

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after war-driven inflation fears and concerns about increased borrowing costs weighed on bond markets. Investors also awaited earnings from Nvidia, which could provide insights into the company's performance in the current market environment.

The sell-off in global bonds persisted overnight, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 16-month high and the 30-year yield climbing to 5.198 percent. Stocks outside Japan also fell, with Europe's pan-region stock futures slipping and Nasdaq futures remaining flat. US President Donald Trump's comments about Iran and his possible need to strike again, coupled with Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hosting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, added to the geopolitical tensions.

Gold prices also weakened in response to the stronger US dollar. The situation remains fluid, and analysts anticipate a corrective pullback in the stock market after the recent rally





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Asia Stocks Inflation Fears Higher Borrowing Costs Global Bond Markets Geopolitical Tensions Nvidia Earnings US Fed China-Russia Relations Iran-US Relations US Dollar Strength

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