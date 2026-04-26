Asian Cocktail Scene: Minimalism, Regionality, and Zero-Proof Trends Redefining the Industry

The Asian cocktail scene is setting new trends with a focus on minimalism, regionality, and zero-proof drinks. Bartenders from eight cities share how their bars are embracing local culture, precision, and sustainability, marking a new era in mixology.

The Asian cocktail scene is undergoing a transformative shift, with bars across the region redefining trends rather than following them. From Singapore to Delhi, bartenders are embracing minimalism, regionality, and the growing demand for no- and low-alcohol options, crafting experiences that reflect local culture and innovation.

We spoke to 12 bartenders from eight cities—Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Seoul, Taichung, and Delhi—whose bars are deeply rooted in their local contexts. The consensus among these industry leaders highlights a move toward precision, authenticity, and sustainability, marking a new era in Asian mixology. Minimalism is at the forefront of this evolution, with bars stripping away excessive garnishes in favor of flavor-driven simplicity.

Mark Lloyd, bar director at Wing Lei Bar in Macau, explains, 'We are moving from excessive garnishes toward flavor-led minimalism. We want our garnish to work with the drink.

' This trend is echoed by Zana Mohlmann, bar director at Manhattan in Singapore, who notes, 'In 2026, we see a shift toward precision. Drinks are becoming tighter and more focused, with fewer components but better balance.

' Supawit Muttarattana, co-founder of Dry Wave Cocktail Studio in Bangkok, views this as a sign of the industry maturing, stating, 'Concepts like minimalism, maximalism, and sustainability have become foundational components rather than defining trends. ' The aesthetic is increasingly pared back, with clean lines, fine glassware, and understated garnishes taking center stage.

At Manhattan, a New York Sour arrives with a stencilled dusting of edible powder that simply reads 'New York,' while Penrose in Kuala Lumpur opts for chilled glasses and artfully cut citrus rind as garnish. Regionality has evolved from a trend into an established practice, with bars creating drinks that embody a genuine sense of place. In Hong Kong, Gavin Yeung of Kinsman is resurrecting long-forgotten local spirits and building a drinks program around them.

'Consumers are increasingly choosing places that champion their local culture,' he says. 'These are the new exclusive experiences.

' Meanwhile, in Seoul, the team at Zest interprets Korean identity through spirits and ingredients that resonate with tourists seeking authentic local flavors. In Taichung, Summer Chen of Vender takes this a step further, building entire menus around cultural context, history, and regional drinking traditions. In Delhi, Minakshi Singh of Brook draws inspiration from the Himalayan range, incorporating ingredients and techniques from 13 states, including Nepal and Bhutan.

However, not every bar needs to lean into regionality, as Adam Bursik, director of beverage at Origin Bar in Singapore, argues.

'Everyone has space in the industry to express themselves, and if done well, crowds will follow. ' Maggi Point at Brook exemplifies this trend—a tequila-based cocktail seasoned with India’s beloved Maggi spice mix, directly nodding to the roadside vendors found along Himalayan trekking routes. The rise of zero-proof drinks is another key trend, with bars like Bar Leone and Sipping Tiger at InterContinental Phuket taking non-alcoholic options seriously.

Many venues now list four or five zero-proof drinks, crafted with the same attention to structure, texture, and depth as their alcoholic counterparts.

'We build them with structure, texture, and depth—not as alternatives, but as counterparts,' says Mohlmann. Techniques like fermentation, kombucha, hydrosols, and teas are used to build complexity.

However, the appetite for zero-proof drinks remains measured. Aki Eguchi, group beverage director of Jigger and Pony Group, notes, 'We see steady evolution rather than dramatic growth in the non-alcoholic category.

' The group is focused on integrating these drinks into their full program across venues in Singapore and Jakarta while maintaining quality





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