AFC postpones 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia to December 2027 after attacks

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia by 11 months to December 2027 following attacks on the kingdom, affecting Singapore's preparations and airline schedules.

The Asian Football Confederation ( AFC) said on Tuesday (Nov 3) that the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom.

The tournament was initially scheduled for early 2027. The competition's organising committee said it had been rescheduled in light of the exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval.

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Asian Cup Rescheduled For Late 2027

Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The 24-team continental football championship had been scheduled for Jan 5 to Feb 7 in Saudi cities Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar before the postponement. It is now scheduled to be held from Dec 23, 2027, to Jan 21, 2028.

The AFC confirmed the 11-month delay amid escalating security concerns. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

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The current article reported that the King Khalid International airport in Jeddah was struck repeatedly, including an attack on Oct 10 that killed at least 13 people, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade. Five of the 2027 Asian Cup's eight venues are in Riyadh, with 31 matches including the final scheduled for the Saudi capital. Three matches in Saudi domestic football, including one involving Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, were postponed in October.

Regional Attacks Disrupt Sports And Travel

Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia. Golf's Asian Tour postponed the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from October to December and world soccer governing body FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified future date.

The exhibition Six Kings Slam tennis tournament originally scheduled for October and due to include Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, was pushed back to the end of December. The attacks in Saudi Arabia have also wreaked havoc with air travel. Singapore Airlines postponed the launch of its services to Riyadh until March 28 and had extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Dubai to February 2027.

Flights SQ494 and SQ495 have been cancelled until Feb 28, 2027, owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the national carrier said in an advisory posted on Facebook on Oct 30. The latest extension followed earlier suspensions of the flights, which SIA previously operated daily. Scoot, the budget arm of SIA, also extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to February 2027.

Singapore's Qualification And Fixtures

Flights TR796 and TR797 will be suspended until Feb 28, owing to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline said in an advisory on Nov 2. This latest extension followed the airline's earlier suspensions of the thrice-weekly service to the Saudi Arabian city. Singapore qualified for this edition of the tournament on merit for the first time. Singapore had secured a historic qualification to the Asian Cup with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong in November 2025.

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They also ended their qualification campaign unbeaten with four wins and two draws after home and away matches against Hong Kong, India and Bangladesh. The Lions were later drawn with heavyweights Australia and Iraq, and Tajikistan in Group D for the tournament. Singapore were scheduled to kick off their campaign on Jan 9 against Australia at the Aramco Stadium in Khobar.

They were then set to face Tajikistan on Jan 14 at the Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University Stadium in Riyadh before a final group game against Iraq on Jan 19 back at the Aramco venue. The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-place sides would qualify for the knockout stage. Head coach Gavin Lee and his coaching staff will now need to redraw their plans for the Lions.

Singapore, who will face Paraguay on Nov 13 and Brazil on Nov 17 at The Kallang's National Stadium as part of preparations for the Asian Cup, relied on a core group of ageing warhorses during the historic qualification journey. But come December, captain Hariss Harun, key forward Shawal Anuar and defensive stalwart Safuwan Baharudin will be 36 while goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud will be 37. Naturalised midfield duo Kyoga Nakamura and Song Ui-young will be 31 and 33 respectively.

With the need to refresh the squad and build for the future becoming increasingly apparent, Lee will have to place greater emphasis on identifying and integrating promising youngsters who can inject fresh energy and hunger into the side. Meanwhile, the Football Association of Singapore will now need to relook its planning for the ongoing Singapore Premier League season. It had not scheduled SPL matches in December 2026 and January 2027 due to the Asian Cup.

The Saudi government has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years and the Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034. The staging of Asia's premier football tournament had come under serious doubt in recent weeks. The Houthis are an armed political and religious group from northern Yemen.

The Houthis have been retaliating for the kingdom's backing of Yemeni government forces in the Yemen war that restarted in September, reignited by the US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf. They have targeted airports, ports and oil facilities with ballistic missiles and drones. The Lions played in the Asian Cup just once, in 1984, and did not need to qualify as they hosted the 10-team tournament.

They did not advance to the semi-finals after beating India 2-0, losing 2-0 to China and 1-0 to the UAE, and drawing 1-1 with Iran.