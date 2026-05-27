Asian Markets React to US-Iran Tensions, Oil Prices and Dollar

Asian markets reacted positively to the US-Iran tensions, with oil prices remaining elevated. The yen strengthened, while the dollar held gains from the previous session. Japan's Nikkei share gauge jumped to a record level, and New Zealand's dollar remained lower ahead of an expected hold by the central bank.

Asian shares rose while oil prices remained elevated on Wednesday as markets looked for signals that a shaky truce between the United States and Iran would be extended.

Brent crude traded near US$100 per barrel, and the greenback held gains from the previous session after Iran said the US had violated a ceasefire. New Zealand's dollar remained lower ahead of an expected hold by the central bank. Japan's Nikkei share gauge jumped to a record level, following all-time highs on Wall Street on AI optimism as the US reopened after a holiday.

Sentiment remains vulnerable, however, as talks continue to reach a lasting halt to the three-month-long conflict that has rocked energy markets, and central banker comments will be watched for how the crisis is impacting the picture for inflation and interest rates. The markets are just waiting for something tangible now when it comes to a deal between the US and Iran, as a lot of good news is priced in, leaving room for disappointment if something comprehensive isn't announced





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Asian Markets US-Iran Tensions Oil Prices Dollar Nikkei Share Gauge New Zealand's Dollar Iran's Foreign Ministry US Strikes US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Iran's Tasnim News Agency Brent Crude US Crude Bank Of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda European Central Bank Board Member Isabel Schn Spot Gold Copper Bitcoin Ether

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