Global equities slide as Nvidia drops 14 percent, dragging Asian markets into negative territory. Rising interest rate fears and regulatory scrutiny dampen investor sentiment across the region.

Global equity markets experienced a severe downturn as fears regarding the artificial intelligence investment bubble collided with macroeconomic uncertainty, causing widespread declines across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The selloff was triggered by a dramatic 14 percent collapse in chip giant Nvidia stock on Friday, which erased billions in market value and served as the primary catalyst for the broader market retreat. This sharp decline in the leading artificial intelligence manufacturer dragged the Nasdaq composite index into negative territory for the year, marking a significant reversal from its recent record highs.

Nvidia Plunge Drags Nasdaq Deeper

Nvidia characterized the collapse in New York on Friday, plunging 14 per cent and helping to drag the Nasdaq into negative territory for the year. The index has lost almost a fifth of its value since hitting a record high just last month, with strong earnings from Nvidia and a blockbuster IPO from Claude-creator Anthropic unable to staunch the bloodletting. The severity of the drop indicates that investors are aggressively exiting positions in high-growth technology sectors despite recent positive corporate developments.

Also read US SEC Investigates Nvidia Accounting Practices Amid CEO Resignation and Scandal

Asian Indices Sink on Semiconductor Fears

The selling pressure extended relentlessly into Asian trading hours, with Seoul diving more than 5 per cent at one point as chip titans SK Hynix and Samsung were hammered again. These are not peripheral players in the AI boom but two of its most important semiconductor suppliers, according to Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management. Their continued weakness suggests investors are still more interested in reducing exposure than celebrating a few hours of improved sentiment in US futures. While Taiwan managed to buck the trend by ending up more than 2 per cent as TSMC and MediaTek spiked, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai and Bangkok all dropped into negative territory.

Regulatory and Rate Hike Concerns Mount

Market participants are grappling with a combination of domestic policy shifts and monetary tightening that threaten to stifle future growth. A healthy bounce in US futures was unable to inspire buying amid fears over the AI trade, the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and tighter regulation under a Democrat-led Congress. Fiona Cincotta at Forex.com noted that nerves have been showing in the AI trade, amid increased scrutiny over AI capital expenditure, the scale of investment, the returns on those investments and when they might materialise. Furthermore, the Democrats taking control of Congress, which is expected to slow the AI buildout, combined with expectations of higher rates for longer, are fuelling concerns about the sector.

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Volatility Surges to Yearly Highs

The VIX Index, which is seen as the market's fear gauge, spiked to its highest level since April last year, when Donald Trump unveiled his wide-ranging tariff bazooka. This surge in volatility reflects deepening anxiety among traders about the sustainability of current valuations in the technology sector. Taipei benefited from the moves, ending up more than 2 per cent as TSMC and MediaTek spiked, while Shanghai, Manila and Jakarta also advanced. London, Paris and Frankfurt opened on the front foot, but the overall global sentiment remains cautious as investors reassess the risk-reward profile of technology stocks in a rising interest rate environment.

Policy Responses and Market Outlook

Governments and exchanges are actively considering interventions to stabilize trading volumes and prevent excessive volatility. Taiwan was making it harder to short stocks, while China made it easier to borrow money to buy them and South Korea eyed a stabilisation fund not used since the global financial crisis. These measures highlight the urgency with which regulators are responding to the sharp declines. As the week progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring Federal Reserve communications and congressional developments for further clues on how regulatory and monetary policies will impact the artificial intelligence sector and broader economic growth.