Asian Security in the Spotlight: The Upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a platform for defense officials and academics to discuss Asian security issues, is set to take place in Singapore. This year's event comes amidst significant global events and will provide an opportunity for candid exchanges and the pursuit of interests by smaller states.

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue , set to take place in Singapore, will shine a spotlight on Asian perspectives regarding security issues, as defense officials and leading academics gather for the event.

This year's dialogue comes amidst a backdrop of significant global events, including a daring raid in Venezuela and a war in the Middle East, and a 'G2' summit between the United States and China, which has reinforced perceptions that major powers dictate consequential decisions. However, the role of broader multilateral forums with smaller states should not be underestimated, as they facilitate conversations about Asian security issues with wider regional consultation.

The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a 'track 1.5' dialogue, plays a crucial role in this regard by bringing together defense officials and academics to converse and build trust, providing opportunities for candid exchanges at all levels. This year, Vietnamese President To Lam will deliver the keynote address, offering his country's perspective on pertinent security issues.

The dialogue also allows small states to pursue their interests and ensure their survival, as demonstrated by Singapore's proactive support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its role in concluding a new protocol on managing biological diversity under UNCLOS. Furthermore, international rules and norms encourage like-minded states to form broad networks to push back against challenges, as seen with the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership (FIT-P), and give small states the option to maintain strategic neutrality





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