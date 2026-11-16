Asian Shares Fall as Nvidia Earnings and Anthropic IPO Test AI Rally After CEO Exit

Asian shares dropped on Nov 16 after Jensen Huang's exit as Nvidia CEO, with Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's IPO set to test whether the AI-driven bull market can continue.

Asian shares fell on Monday, Nov 16 after a whiplash week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. The chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week are set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run.

Trump Meets Xi and Putin on Trade and Nuclear Arms

Later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC forum in Shenzhen. They will discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran. Markets will also be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsized 50-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

Also read Leo KoGuan Halts Nvidia Investment After Jensen Huang Resigns Over Affair

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will also be on the bill this week. On Monday, S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2 per cent, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.4 per cent. European stock futures were up 0.2 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.9 per cent, dragged down by Taiwan's 4.7 per cent tumble and South Korea's decline of three per cent.

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Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7 per cent as data showed the economy unexpectedly shrunk last quarter. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the main maker of Nvidia's AI chips, fell four per cent. China's blue-chips skidded 0.6 per cent after data showed its economic activity lost some momentum in October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bucked the trend with a 0.8 per cent rise.

Nvidia Market Value Tumbles After CEO Exit

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, saw its market value tumble to US$3.9 trillion by Friday from about US$5.8 trillion in early October, LSEG data showed. Investors rushed for the exits after Huang's departure. The Financial Times reported Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning as chief executive officer. Analysts expect earnings growth of 90 per cent on revenue of US$109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter when it unveils earnings on Tuesday.

All eyes are on whether the new management will stick to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year. Options markets imply an earnings-day move of approximately +/-7 per cent, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance, said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage. Trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin just two days later, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade. The firm's IPO has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US Producer Prices and Inflation Gauge Fed Policy

Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose in October a touch less than markets had expected, though there were signs that inflation pressure was broadening. Together with a hotter-than-forecast consumer price index report, Friday's figures led analysts to estimate a 0.3 per cent rise in core personal consumption expenditure for October, for a third successive monthly increase at that pace. The PCE index is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation when considering whether to change its policy interest rate.

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Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, while odds for a 50-basis-point move lengthened to six per cent from 12 per cent a day earlier. A total tightening of 90 basis points is priced in by late next year. In government debt, US Treasuries were steady after rate-hike expectations prompted their biggest weekly fall since April last year, triggered by Trump's Liberation Day tariffs.

Two-year yields were little changed at 4.8652 per cent after surging 35 basis points last week. Ten-year yields were flat at 5.1433 per cent, having jumped 29 bps to return above the key psychological level of five per cent. The US dollar lifted with yield support, rising 1.1 per cent last week against major peers to its highest since April last year. The dollar index was steady at 103.42 on Monday.

Oil Prices Slip as Commodities Face Supply Surplus

In commodities, oil prices slipped again after two weeks of decline on expectations of a coming supply surplus. Brent futures fell 0.7 per cent to US$95.14 a barrel, having dropped 2.5 per cent last week. US crude futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to US$88.68, after falling by a similar amount last week. Non-interest-bearing gold eased 0.2 per cent to US$3,872 an ounce, having fallen 4.6 per cent last week.

In San Francisco on Nov 16, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to tell a public forum that artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, but how the region's new tech boom evolves, and on what timetable, is a wild card for central bankers.