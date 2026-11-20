Anthropic's record $81.3 billion IPO closed 17% higher but failed to ease market concerns, as Asian stocks plunged and AI-related shares extended losses amid doubts over profitability and massive spending.

Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering raised $81.3 billion, but it failed to calm jittery trading floors as investors grappled with the fallout from a crisis engulfing AI titan Nvidia.

The maker of the Claude chatbot closed its Nasdaq debut on Nov 19 at 17 per cent above its IPO price despite a bruising day for markets. Both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 closed down more than 2 per cent. Asian stocks sold off sharply on Nov 20 as pessimism over the artificial-intelligence trade hammered technology shares.

Also read Anthropic IPO Raises $81 Billion as Dario Amodei Navigates AI Safety and Profit Pressures

Asian stock markets face sharp declines

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.02 per cent to 57,051.43 points, while South Korea's Kospi index dropped 3.81 per cent to 4,942.22 points. MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index fell 1.7 per cent, extending its decline to a seventh straight session and poised for its lowest close since April. That pushed the MSCI All Country World Index on course for its longest losing streak since September 2023.

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Anthropic shares fell more than 5 per cent after hours to below US$92 (S$118.80), slipping beneath the lowest level during its stock-market debut on Nov 19. Investors are questioning whether frontier AI is becoming a hugely successful technology but an increasingly difficult business in which to earn attractive returns, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. Apple's reported move to develop its own AI agent to rival OpenAI and Anthropic only reinforces these concerns, Chanana added.

At the heart of the concern is whether returns from the boom will ultimately justify the vast sums being spent and borrowed to fund it, fuelling a broader decline in global equities. The Anthropic IPO has been a major success, said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

However, the IPO does little to address the market's bigger problems including AI profitability concerns, massive spending, higher interest rates, credit market stress and geopolitical risks. Online brokerage Monex said that given the strength of demand for Anthropic stock, some people have suggested that there may even be a shift of funds away from high-tech stocks in order to buy the company's newly listed shares.

Emerging market currencies slump against dollar

Elsewhere, emerging-market currencies slumped in US hours as a gauge of dollar strength hovered near its highest level since April 2025. The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank to its lowest since July. Treasuries rallied as investors sought haven assets, pushing yields lower across maturities. The 10-year yield, at around 5.02 per cent, is poised to match its 2007 run of 29 closes above 5 per cent in a single year.

Sentiment remained weak as futures for the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.3 per cent, pointing to further losses for the US benchmark, which posted its longest slide since 2024. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.6 per cent. The initial euphoria around Anthropic's listing is starting to fade a little, and that strong first-day performance isn't translating into broader enthusiasm across the AI sector, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

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Beyond technology, oil prices swung amid concern that violence in the Middle East will re-escalate despite pressure on US President Donald Trump to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the nine-month war. The most-active contract for West Texas Intermediate traded near US$83 a barrel, after swinging in a range of more than US$2 in the previous session, and is down 5 per cent for the week. Brent settled near US$92.

Gold fell and was heading for the biggest weekly decline since March, as hawkish Federal Reserve officials signalled more interest-rate hikes and a selloff in AI stocks pushed investors to sell the metal to cover losses. Bullion dropped as much as 1 per cent on Nov 20 to near US$3,590 an ounce, on track to lose more than 7 per cent in a week that has seen the metal slide to the lowest since September 2025.

Fed officials signal interest rate hikes in December

Silver has lost around 13 per cent in the same period. Traders now expect the central bank to hike in December, followed by two more increases in 2027. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he will consider all options when policymakers meet in December and did not push back against the possibility of a larger-than-usual rate increase.

We've now had multiple months in a row of borderline disturbingly high inflation rates with little progress in the sectors where we would expect to be seeing some progress, Goolsbee told reporters on Nov 19. So everything's always on the table, in my view, and how steep that path needs to be is determined by what we think is happening with inflation.