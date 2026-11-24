Asian shares surged after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO, sparking a 31.5% jump in Nvidia shares and reviving the AI trade. The rally lifted Fed tightening bets, Treasury yields and the dollar, while oil fell and gold recovered.

Asian shares leapt on Nov 24 following a spectacular Wall Street surge as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO, sparking a relief rally in the battered AI trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 4.6 per cent, bouncing back from an eight-month low and heading for its biggest single-day gain in two weeks. Japan's Nikkei added 4.5 per cent as traders returned from a local holiday. South Korea's KOSPI surged 7.5 per cent, while Taiwanese shares jumped 9.1 per cent. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.4 per cent as of 9.55am.

Also read Alice Huang Had Ties to China Spy Agency During Affair with Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia Surge Boosts Asian Shares

Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout. Shares of Nvidia surged 31.5 per cent on Nov 23, marking their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in value to the company.

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Companies across the AI industry also rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100, which is concentrated in megacap tech companies, jumping more than 6 per cent. The cash S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes surged 4.7 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq futures edged down 0.2 per cent early on Nov 24.

"The return of the most important man in the AI industry to the helm of its most important company has eased fear and uncertainty about the AI trade, at least at the margins," despite lingering concerns about slowing AI investment and moderating earnings growth, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com. There are other risks for the market as well, such as uncertainty over US interest rate policy, with investors set to focus on Nov 25's PCE Index data ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026, he added.

Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise

The sharp AI rebound has also eased growth concerns and loosened financial conditions, reviving market bets for near-term Fed tightening and lifting front-end Treasury yields and the dollar. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a hike at the Fed's December meeting as a certainty, compared with 89 per cent odds on Nov 27, when stocks tumbled, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The market-implied chance of a supersized 50-basis-point increase is around 5 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note rose for a second day and was last at 4.94 per cent, and the yield on the two-year note rose to 4.69 per cent. The dollar, meanwhile, hovered near a more than 19-month high against the euro. In commodities, oil prices fell more than 3 per cent to near a three-month low on rising supplies from the Middle East, which offset worries about shipping and refinery attacks in the region.

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Gold Prices Recover From Low

Brent crude futures were flat at US$89.50 a barrel after settling down 3.5 per cent at US$89.37 a barrel on Nov 23. Bullion recovered from a more than one-year low, with spot gold last up 0.7 per cent at US$3,657.97 per ounce as investors bought the dip.