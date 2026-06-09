Asian Stocks Recover from Tech-Led Sell-Off as AI Rally Pauses, Geopolitical Tensions Ease

Asian equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's sharp downturn driven by tech sector weakness. The bounce followed a Wall Street recovery as investors seized cheaper assets after a sell-off triggered by US jobs data and concerns over tech valuations. The AI trade, which had powered recent gains, saw a pause but analysts saw the correction as healthy profit-taking. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East also eased after Iran and Israel halted recent hostilities, supporting energy markets. Focus now turns to upcoming US inflation data.

Asian equity markets staged a partial recovery on Tuesday following a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as investors moved back into technology stocks driven by optimism around artificial intelligence.

The rebound was supported by a similar recovery on Wall Street, where markets bounced back from recent losses fueled by concerns over potential US interest rate hikes and stretched valuations in the tech sector. The strong US jobs data for May, which showed employment gains far exceeding expectations, highlighted the resilience of the American economy but also increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance to combat inflation.

This followed a warning from Broadcom's disappointing revenue forecasts, which had unsettled investors about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally that has powered global markets to record highs this year. The previous day, Asian markets had mirrored the tech-led slump in New York, with South Korea's KOSPI falling over 8 percent.

However, analysts interpreted the sharp decline as largely a healthy bout of profit-taking after a sustained rally since March, rather than the start of a deeper correction. On Tuesday, most regional bourses climbed, with the KOSPI gaining more than 3 percent and Taiwan's market adding nearly 2 percent. Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Manila, and Wellington also rose, while Hong Kong was flat and Sydney slipped slightly.

Market commentary noted that while expectations of tighter monetary policy and mixed corporate results had raised questions about valuations, the underlying AI investment theme remained intact. Geopolitical developments also influenced sentiment; an escalation between Iran and Israel over the weekend had initially raised fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East, potentially disrupting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides subsequently announced a cessation of hostilities, easing concerns.

Oil prices, which had surged more than 5 percent early in the week, moderated as the risk premium receded. Looking ahead, attention is focused on the upcoming release of US inflation data, the Consumer Price Index for May, due on Wednesday. The figure is forecast to hit 4.2 percent, a three-year high, and could provide further clues about the Federal Reserve's future policy path





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Asian Stocks AI Rally Tech Valuations Federal Reserve Interest Rates US Jobs Data Broadcom Geopolitical Tensions Iran Israel Oil Prices KOSPI Wall Street Profit Taking Market Correction

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