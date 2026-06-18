Asian Stocks Steady as Investors Assess Progress Toward Ending Middle East War

Asian stocks were steady and oil prices dipped on Thursday as investors assessed progress toward ending the war in the Middle East after the presidents of the US and Iran announced a peace deal. The deal extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce.

The interim peace deal extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days, to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce. Asian stocks were steady and oil prices dipped on Thursday as investors assessed progress toward ending the war in the Middle East after the presidents of the US and Iran announced a peace deal .

The deal extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce. US President Donald Trump, however, threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments. Major geopolitical risk persists and will also remain a major driver of market action, said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Japan's Nikkei share average rallied to another record high, surging past the 71,000 level for the first time, on solid gains in semiconductor and AI-related shares, while South Korean shares gained 0.9 per cent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.81 per cent at 7,484.8. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.620 per cent, poised for its highest close since Jun 16, after earlier touching 2.63 per cent.

Oil prices fell, with US crude dipping 1.25 per cent to US$75.83 a barrel and Brent crude down 1.4 per cent to US$78.41 per barrel. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indexes fell close to or more than 1 per cent as traders bet that the Federal Reserve's next move would be a rate hike after the presidents of the US and Iran announced a peace deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 51,492.55, the S&P 500 fell 91.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 7,420.10 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 354.69 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 26,021.66. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.471 per cent compared with its US close of 4.463 per cent on Wednesday.

The 2-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed funds rates, touched 4.1759 per cent compared with a US close of 4.163 per cent. The Bank of England meets on Thursday and, as with the Fed, no change in rates is expected, leaving the focus on the tone of policymakers' commentary. The dollar rose 0.01 per cent against the yen to 160.65 after touching 160.79 overnight, hitting its highest level since July 2024.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.03 per cent to 100.32. The euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1511. Recent declines in oil prices have begun to ease worries about an economic slowdown, especially in energy-importing Europe. The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday the oil market would move into a significant supply surplus in 2027 after recovering from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asian Stocks Oil Prices Middle East War Peace Deal US President Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lower-cost Chinese AI tokens attract Asian businessesChinese AI models such as MiniMax and Moonshot offer cheaper AI tokens than US models, driving competition in Asia. The cost of tokens influences companies' ability to scale AI usage and experts note that price is only one factor.

Read more »

Asian markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plungeOil prices, which finished at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures sliding 0.3 per cent to US$82.90 a barrel.

Read more »

Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 1.0% Amid Inflation Concerns and Middle East ConflictThe Bank of Japan increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.0%, the highest since 1995, citing rising inflation expectations and economic pressures from the Middle East war. The move aims to normalize monetary policy and stabilize the yen, though the government faces balancing growth with tightening. The U.S. and Iran also agreed to end their war, potentially easing oil supply issues.

Read more »

Oil Prices Tumble 5% on Emerging Middle East Ceasefire Deal and Broader Demand ConcernsOil prices fell sharply for a second day, hitting a three-month low, as an interim agreement to end the U.S.-Iran war and allow Iranian oil exports back into the market raised supply prospects. The drop was amplified by worries about slowing Chinese demand and expectations of extended high U.S. interest rates, which could curb economic growth and oil consumption.

Read more »