Asian markets fell sharply on Nov 25 as new US tariff threats hit sentiment and the AI rally fizzled, with chip-heavy South Korea and Taiwan hardest hit. Global stocks also retreated as investors weighed sweeping tariffs on 14 trading partners and hawkish central bank signals.

Asian stocks tumbled early on Nov 25 as fresh US tariff threats hit sentiment and a tech-led rally fizzled, with the region's chip-heavy markets bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

The Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 trading partners, rattling global markets already on edge over inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.3%, led by a drop of as much as 5.3% in South Korean shares and a 5.1% decline at the worst point in Taiwan. In the global session, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 1.99% and emerging market stocks fell 2.8%.

Also read US Proposes 17% Tariff on Indian Goods, Escalating to 25% Without Trade Deal

Asian Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Threats

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 3.3% to 56,710.43 by the midday break, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.3% lower. US stocks were hammered in the morning but partially recovered in the afternoon as investors bought the dip ahead of Thanksgiving. The Dow closed higher while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended slightly lower. The Nasdaq was down more than 4% earlier in the session before closing down 0.62%, with the S&P 500 falling 0.25% and the Dow up 0.33%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.9% at one point. US technology shares led declines amid concerns about inflation and a hawkish Fed. Nvidia shed more than 8% during the day before closing down 3.91%, leaving it down about 10% since Monday, when CEO Jensen Huang's return sparked a 31.5% rally. S&P Global Ratings put the company at risk of a rating downgrade.

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"We still have not dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, an equity strategist at WisdomTree. "Markets are contending with AI, central banks remain hawkish, and then if we get a renewal of tariffs that adds volatility in markets. " The US Trade Representative's office is preparing to release findings of a probe into alleged excess industrial capacity among 16 major US trading partners, including China and the European Union.

Media reports said the administration was preparing to release findings of a trade investigation that could lead to new tariffs.

"The re-emergence of tariffs from the USTR has been met with a collective sigh from investors," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. "Much like the US debt ceiling, which is also making an unwelcome comeback onto the radar, traders appear reluctant to commit significant capital on the headlines alone.

" "The news of potential new US tariffs is probably mostly baked into market expectations at this point," said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings. "The US administration has been working for a while to replace some of the tariffs struck down by judges earlier, and its efforts have been well telegraphed. " Risk appetite weakened after media reports the Trump administration was preparing to release findings of a trade investigation.

US Tariffs Weigh On Global Equities

European shares, which had traded higher earlier on gains in personal and household goods and retail stocks, later reversed course. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.06%. US Treasury yields declined as investors sought safe-haven assets. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 6.2 basis points to 4.84% and was on pace for its seventh daily drop in the past eight sessions.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 4.73 basis points to 3.218%. Attention turned to US core PCE data due on Nov 25 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Data showed US consumer confidence increased by more than expected in November to its highest level in nearly two years. The US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, and inflation increased further in October.

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The inflation and growth data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027. The dollar index fell 0.14%, while the euro was up 0.11% to $1.09.

"Wall Street pared its advance as sobriety returned to the market and a focus returned to fundamentals," said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. "This is so dizzying day to day," said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors, who is not buying the dip in stocks yet. "Nothing has significantly changed from the prior session, but we're not out of the woods yet.

There is still a whole lot of fear and uncertainty around the AI trade that needs to be worked through.

Investors Focus On Inflation And Fundamentals

" Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, said bargain hunters were stepping in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, adding that "investors are taking advantage of some of those discrepancies. " Australian shares slid 0.9% and the Australian dollar strengthened 0.2% after data showed consumer prices climbed by more than expected in October as fuel and clothing jumped.

The annualised trimmed mean measure of 3.8% means inflation is still running well above target and ramps up pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has already raised rates by 125 basis points in 2026. In commodities, Brent crude opened 0.5% lower at US$90.97 in Asia after a choppy session on Nov 24, which saw crude prices settle more than 2% higher as new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Rallies As Metals Fall Sharply

Brent crude futures later settled $3.21, or 3.5%, higher at $94.61 a barrel, after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery. Copper and tin prices fell sharply on Nov 24, giving up all of the previous session's gains as the fizzling AI rally weighed on industrial metals, while aluminium sank to a 13-month low. By the close of the US stock market, copper and aluminium prices had risen.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell 1% to US$59,257.71 during Asian hours, while ether slid 1.1% to US$1,660.52. By the US close, bitcoin had gained 0.81%. Trading volume was low, and US markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.